“So, what are you going to do now?”
Kind of loaded question, don’t you think?
It could be asked under any of a number of circumstances.
Maybe you’ve messed something up and someone wants to know what you’re going to do about it.
Maybe you finished a wild adventure and are ready to take on the next.
Or someone’s just looking for something to do and wondering if what you’re doing is worth tagging along.
I don’t have an answer to the question, but I’ve been asked it a number of times lately.
The reason I’ve been hearing the question is that I haven’t followed the words of a familiar quote we’ve all have heard … “Don’t quit your day job.”
Well, I guess you could say I’ve quit my day job — only in this case we’re using the word retired.
That’s right, as of the end of business today, I’m a retiree.
For those who don’t know, my “day job” is as a co-anchor for the morning news show at KSNB-TV.
I’ve been keeping that chair warm for just over four-and-a-half years, having been at the station for five years.
In total since getting out of college, I’ve had nine different employers (and with internal changes, roughly 13 different “jobs”).
For 17 years, I’ve been in broadcasting.
There were 12 years right after college to start my working years. And now these last five years to bring them to an end.
In between were various sales and marketing type jobs for 25 years.
And, today, I’ll be closing the books.
I know what you’re saying — “But you’re so young”.
Why, yes, thank you.
Actually, having hit that magic number that was often mentioned as retirement age when I was young, and wanting to catch up with my wife, who retired a couple years ago, it just feels like the right time.
I mentally picked this date almost a year ago and have been counting down since. It was just within the last couple of months I started letting other people in on my plans.
Retirement always seemed like such a surreal concept through the years.
It’s a new way to leave a job, I guess. Of my nine employers, some I left because it was my idea, others because it was their idea.
Same with most of my co-workers through the years.
There have been hundreds of them I’ve seen come and go. A small minority of them left for retirement.
I’ve gone to a lot more “going-away parties” than I have “Happy Retirement” parties.
I haven’t tried to hide from retirement.
I guess I’m not one of those people who feels the need to work full time until I’m 75, or not physically able to do so.
Which bring us back to, “What are you going to do now”?
I’m going to figure that out as I go.
I’ve joked with people who I may not know what I’m going to do, but I do know what I’m NOT going to do.
I’m not going to keep getting up at 2:30 a.m. to go to work. I think that’s a pretty good start.
It’s not like I don’t have ideas, I do.
But much like New Year’s Resolutions, I probably shouldn’t list them here for fear of falling well short of getting them done.
I have — mostly — backed off on one idea.
For years I joked that when I retire, I would work part time as one of those guys who drives the escort vehicles for oversize loads on the highway.
Just follow that windmill prop down the interstate all day and see where it leads me.
That’s on the back burner now.
Through 43 years of professional life, I’ve been handed a lot of breaks and opportunities.
I know I owe a lot of people a word of thanks for their support and chances they took on me through the years.
“Right place at the right time” and a little luck has landed me a few jobs. Maybe my merits got me the others.
All I know is that the book isn’t closed. It’s just time for the next chapter.
It starts Monday, when I get out of bed at a “normal” time.