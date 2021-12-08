Maybe the snow that’s supposed hit Friday will make a difference.
Everyone says you have to have snow to have Christmas. Here we are a third of the way through December and it hasn’t happened yet.
Maybe if it does the lyrics of the song will change from “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, to “It’s Beginning to FEEL a Lot Like Christmas.”
Mind you, I’m never really one to advocate for snow.
I find it to be more trouble than it is good — we need precipitation, but rain would be fine.
But if it helps with all the holiday “feels,” then bring (some) on.
I’ve talked to a few people in recent days who have said they aren’t really feeling the Christmas spirit just yet.
Which can be OK since it doesn’t officially hit until two weeks from Saturday.
But we’re talking about people who have some decorations up around and on their homes. Something moved them to do some decorating.
It must have just been the calendar.
Of course, it has been looking a lot like Christmas in many stores for a couple of months now. Maybe we’re just a little numb from the exposure.
Even in our own house we’ve talked about scaling back a bit on the interior decorations.
A quick trip out of town right here in the middle of the season has played a factor in that.
The pace will likely pick up upon our return, but even so, it might not surpass previous years.
And maybe it’s just that I need to talk to a more people.
Town Christmas celebrations are under way and attendance has been great at a number of events.
Chances to help out charities or gift giving to those in need are getting good responses. You have to have some of the Christmas spirit to get into that.
Stores seem to have a good number of people in them. And UPS and FedEx trucks, along with the mail service and those Amazon trucks that smile at you seem to be everywhere.
Surely all those home deliveries aren’t just people’s cleaning supplies and pre-packaged meals ready to fix.
There has to be a lot of Santa Claus in those driver’s moves.
I guess I’m right in the middle.
I’ve taken in some Christmas-type activities, and taken a pass on others. This weekend could pick up the pace for me.
We’ll just see what lasting effect it will have.
Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a Bah-Humbug expression.
I want everyone to have all the Christmas merriment they can handle.
It will take over all of us in due time … with or without the snow.
Inspiration from Kansas City
Speaking of Christmas spirit.
There is one place you can see it bright and clear. Houses all around town are really getting decked out in lights and other decorations.
Drive down any street and you can see and feel it.
One thing I’ve noticed in recent years is the increase in using strings of Christmas lights to trace the outline of the house.
Lights go along the roof lines, up gables or other high points. Some use all white lights.
Others a mixture of colors. Yet others the dangling “ice cycle” lights — again both white and multi-colored.
I haven’t gotten that adventurous yet. I’m going to need a bigger ladder and more nerve than I have now to reach the peak points — and I have a one-story house.
Last weekend we drove through The Plaza area of Kansas City.
If you haven’t seen it, that area has been famous for decades for their Christmas lights that line all heights and shapes of the Spanish-inspired architecture there.
I think they’re getting more colorful than they have been in past years. At least more so than I recall of the very first time I saw them over 40 years ago.
I wonder if that’s what has inspired more and more people to do the same on their houses.
Whatever it is that started the trend, I like the explosion of light-lined houses that we are seeing now.
Hey, how about that?
Sounds like I have the Christmas spirit.