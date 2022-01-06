It’s nice to have predictability to our lives.
Certain times of the year something will come along, that even though it may not be top of mind, it’s fun to see again.
And, at times, give me something to talk about.
As the calendar has now jumped into the new year, the kind folks at Lake Superior State University have given us their annual going away present to the past year — their Banished Words List.
A story about the list reported on CNN.com calls it “an annual list amassed from submissions around the world, which highlights phrases or words that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness."
They release it the last day of every year.
Wait, what?
You say I’ve done this before; you say you’ve read about this in the past? Well, it’s close.
You may be thinking about when I comment on new words added to the Webster dictionary each year. I like writing about that, too.
No worries. We’ll just stick with banished words today. We could circle back to the other later if you really want.
That being said, it’s fun seeing just what phrases that English speakers worldwide have contributed because they think they have heard them enough.
It’s when you take a deep dive into the list that you first get a sense of just what has been on people’s minds to the point of no return.
Last year’s list was said to be more COVID-19 related; this year’s leaned more toward conversational.
Some still seem to be born from the after effects of COVID-19. It would be hard to imagine it not have an influence on anything these days. COVID-19's dominance does seem to be the new normal.
At the end of the day, though, don’t we all just want to have some type of normal, whether it be new or old? I don’t need to know. I’m just asking for a friend.
I’m not sure if a full explanation of the banished words or phrases are available in hard print form or just online. It’s just as well.
They’d probably be stuck in some slow-moving supply chain and wouldn’t get here until the next list is ready to roll.
I’d speak up and ask if that’s the case, but I would fear I’m being told, “you’re on mute." It’s like no one can hear me.
So, what are these banished words? I bet you have it figured out by now.
They’re right in front of you. All the words and phrases that are in bold print above compile the 10 entries to the new list.
I had to give them one last good run before they are thrown into banished-land for good.
Although, we probably won’t be that lucky.
In fact, in explaining each one, the folks at Lake Superior State (that’s in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, by the way and is the smallest public university in that state) say that “at the end of the day” has been on the list multiple times dating back to 1999.
Somehow, though, it never goes away.
I kind of like “wait, what” and “asking for a friend” when used properly, but they are growing a little thin.
“That being said”, “deep dive” and “circle back” all sound straight out of a corporate team meeting that’s gone on way too long, so they can go.
If “new normal” has to go, it can be replaced by “get used to it."
And then we might submit it for next year.
The list has been coming out since 1976, so unless "you’re on mute", you can nominate words for next year.
This all reminds me of a list hanging on the wall at my former employer: “Banned Topics in the TV Newsroom."
Anyone could submit, but it sure seems like the news director’s handwriting was there a lot.
Here are some items: vampires, zombies, Michael Buble, pumpkin spice, Tiger King, mispronouncing Chipotle, The Bachelor, Rocky Mountain Oysters. And perhaps my favorite: “Stay in your lane bro”.
But, despite popular belief, I was not the one who submitted “anything nice” to this list. I’m not that grumpy, am I?
Whatever the case, I’m glad some people are keeping track and protecting the language.