Here we are, nearing the end of the two-question week.
You’ve never heard this week between Christmas and New Year’s called that? It doesn’t surprise me. I just made it up.
But think about it.
I would wager that most casual conversations among friends, co-workers and even total strangers, were started this week with one of these two questions.
“What did you get for Christmas?”
And, “Are you making any New Year’s resolutions?”
As for the former: a book, slippers and a membership to the New York Times Games app, thanks for asking.
As for the latter: No, I don’t think I will be making any resolutions.
Resolutions are generally in repeat mode anyway. If we can remember ones that we’ve made in the past, we can just run them through again, since we fell short the last few times.
Don’t get me wrong.
If you benefit from setting goals under the synonym of resolutions — and you will work hard to strive to accomplish them — go for it.
Just remember, like all those seminars organizations send their people to remind us, make them realistic, measurable and achievable.
Most resolutions I can think of are things that would be just as smart to start at any time of the year.
There has been a year or two where I told myself I should be doing more reading. Well, since the middle part of this year, I actually started doing so.
A lot of people resolve each year to lose weight.
I started trying to do that a little bit anyway a few months ago.
It wasn’t a date on the calendar that made me do so, more like some guy with a stethoscope around his neck telling me it would be a good idea.
So, I guess I don’t have a very good answer to question No. 2.
New Year’s Resolutions are as old as time, but I’ll sit this one out — so I can read a book and lose some weight.
Rare Twitter restraint
Maybe if I was to make a New Year’s resolution, it would be to show the same level of restraint in the coming months as I have in the past week.
At least compared to seemingly everyone else who has any kind of presence on the social app Twitter.
Two occasions of the past week apparently had everyone else on Twitter but me pushing the send button.
I think I’m the only person who did not send a Merry Christmas greeting out on or near Christmas Day.
I saw more family pictures that day than you’d see at a convention of professional photographers.
I’m not sure who did it first, but it triggered everyone else to think that if they didn’t send out a Christmas greeting and a picture of their family, they just wouldn’t belong with all the cool people.
The other was the passing this week of football icon John Madden.
Again, everyone took to Twitter to give their memories of the former coach, broadcaster and video game phenom.
I was sorry to hear he died, but held back from sharing the news with my meager group of followers.
Now, if I can just show the same restraint around sweets, I might lose that weight after all.
I resolve to try.
One more question
Come to think of it, I may want to add one more question to the “week of two-questions” we talked about earlier.
If you’re not being asked about Christmas presents or New Year’s Resolutions, you’ve probably been asked: “Do you have any plans for New Year’s Eve?”
I’ve heard a few people address that issue some this week.
One theme was repeated more than once.
When we were kids, we were excited to be able to stay up late enough to watch the ball drop in New York City’s Time Square to ring in the New Year. (Or, in our case, the one-hour warning of the New Year since midnight hits in New York an hour earlier than it does here.)
Now, those same people are considering just staying home and watching the ball drop in Times Square.
One concern seems to be the same both times — we just hope we can stay awake long enough to see it happen.
Happy New Year!