Waiting for just the right conditions to do some things around here might not be the best idea.
Take walking, for example.
I am very guilty of letting any deviation in weather conditions factor into deciding whether or not to improve my overall well-being by going for a walk.
Despite that, walking remains my most consistent outlet for exercise.
That’s why this is more of a reflection on walking than weather. However, it is a factor.
By midweek this week our late spring/early summer weather had slowly improved to what we might consider ideal conditions.
It was a day I knew I should be going for a walk. Weather was no excuse to not get moving.
The easiest back-up excuse could have been the fact I needed to get this column written.
So, instead, I dashed back to my writing desk to get this accomplished first, and then put on my walking shoes.
So, I have walking on my mind.
I don’t think I’m alone among the masses who use walking as a primary form of exercise.
For many, it’s a scaling back from their former running days so as to give their aching knees a break.
I’ve never been a runner, though.
I gave it a bit of a shot a time or two.
I even bought a nice, fancy pair of “running shoes” once I was out of college.
I had the shoes, but I apparently lacked the lung capacity, knee joints, determination and dedication needed.
The last two features are likely the ones that stopped me the most.
I was left to only hope that people were impressed when they saw me in the bar wearing a really nice pair of running shoes and thought, “There goes a guy who must be in better shape than he looks, just check out the running shoes.”
Fast forward to a couple of decades later and I was “advised” by the doctor that it might be a good idea to get a little exercise now and then.
That’s when I first started with the walking routine.
I usually waited until later in the day — dark even — to venture out for a walk around the neighborhood.
My consistency of effort was a little up and down through the years.
Eventually, I was more open to the daylight hours and to company.
My wife and I started taking walks together and I realized it was more than just exercise.
Those hour-long sessions of strolling around the neighborhood became a good time to catch up with one another.
No TV, computer, child or other distractions around demanding our attention.
We were able to just talk. I enjoyed that.
Plus, it was another reason to just walk — not run.
I wouldn’t be able to visit near as well if I were huffing and puffing to the level required of a runner.
Plus, there’s another social aspect added in.
The popularity of people “out for a walk” has grown through the years.
It gives you the opportunity to see others out, maybe stop and visit with some who you know.
We’ve even stopped at people’s houses for a quick visit.
Those visits usually timed out by the amount of time it takes for your legs to feel like they were starting to shut down because you stopped moving them.
Not all walking is created equal.
We can walk about the neighborhood at a leisurely pace and I’ll be fine the next day.
But, when I walk behind the lawn mower for an hour-and-a-half, I practically need a walker to help me get up and get moving the next day.
The Half Hastings half-marathon and 5K run are Saturday.
I did notice in the 5K, they’re giving people the option of running or walking.
Any past thoughts of running a distance race are way back in the rearview mirror. Maybe I should walk a 5K event someday.
I just fear the bored looks on the poor event worker they make stay back until I have finished.
I don’t think they would appreciate me finally strolling across the finish line behind all others — with an ice cream cone in my hand.
All good walks deserve a treat.