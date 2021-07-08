It is my latest nominee for the most powerful word in the dictionary.
It has been known to send people scrambling across the country and doing things they may not need to do.
It can change buying habits — even core behaviors … and it doesn’t necessarily have to be true.
We can insinuate there is truth there while tossing the word about for all to consider.
Not matter what words precede or follow it, all you have to say is “shortage.”
Pretty powerful word, don’t you think?
The most recent example reported all over the place was about a fireworks shortage.
Due to a missed year last year, reduced production, inability to ship or political heat to the countries that produce most of them — the message was simple — fireworks shortage.
People were urged to shop early and shop often.
Well, the Fourth of July has come and gone and you tell me: Did it feel like there was a fireworks shortage?
Or sound like it?
This isn’t going to be one of those “get off my lawn guy” rants against people lighting off fireworks.
I think they’re fun to watch and, for the most part, the use of them seemed to coincide with my sleep hours well enough that I didn’t miss out much.
But there sure did seem to a lot of them this year.
I would buy into the theory that it was because there wasn’t as many sold last year and many major shows were canceled due to the pandemic.
But I don’t have that good of a memory.
All Fourths-of-July (or is it Fourth-of-July’s) of the past run together for me.
All I know is in the five days leading up to — and including — the Fourth of July, the skies were full of exploding light displays.
The shortage was averted.
And kudos to the fireworks selling-merchants that were interviewed in the days leading up to the one-week window of allowed fireworks sales.
“There’s going to be a shortage,” they said.
“We’ll be lucky to have any inventory after the first day,” we were told.
“You’d better shop early and shop often if you’re going to have a shot at anything other than a few lousy smoking cap sticks,” they warned.
So, apparently people did and they were willing to pay whatever price they felt necessary to charge during a “shortage.”
I guess it’s supply and demand.
They supply the warning; you demand to buy their product.
This wasn’t the only warning of a shortage that seemed to spook nearly everyone to buy all they could.
Earlier this year a gasoline pipeline company that supplies mainly the East Coast was shut down in a ransomware attack.
The first reports were along the line of, “It’s going to take a week or so to get things back to operating at normal.”
The voices in my head told me the officials were probably saying. “You never know. There just might be (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) a gasoline shortage.”
Sure enough, people flocked to the gas stations not only in the areas served by the hacked company, but everywhere else, too.
They bought levels of gas they never would have otherwise, putting it not only in their car gas tanks, but in milk containers and their kids’ wading pools, too. And like any good shortage, a price hike came along for the ride.
Even around here, and we’re nowhere near the places that company serves.
But, hey, it’s a shortage, so that requires immediate action.
And who could forget the Great Toilet Paper Dash of 2020?
Word got out of a potential toilet paper shortage and the next thing you know grocery carts are piled 10-feet high with TP.
Sure enough, before long, the shelves were empty and the shortage had begun.
So, there you have it. The most powerful word of the year.
Now that we have the knowledge of the power of the word “shortage,” I wonder if there’s a way to work it to my advantage (because it’s all about me).
I am announcing there is a shortage of dollars in my bank account, just in case you feel a need to panic and fix that.