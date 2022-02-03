A couple of years ago I had a chance to tour parts of NASA’s Manned Space Center in Texas.
At the time, I noted each place we went to I felt like the dumbest person in the room. Those guys are pretty smart, but they may be missing an opportunity here.
I’m referring to a news item I saw on cnn.com this week that detailed their plans for the International Space Station.
The station has been in orbit a couple hundred miles above earth since 2000.
In those 21 years, there have been 200 astronauts from 19 different countries visit this high-flying science lab.
From the time the first person visited the space station, which has grown in size through the years, there has never been a time there wasn’t a person on board.
But its days are numbered.
NASA says the International Space Station will have served its time at the end of this decade.
When they’re done with it, they now say the plan is to crash it into the Pacific Ocean.
They even have the place picked out and it will apparently have company.
It’s called Point Nemo in the South Pacific, which is the farthest point in any ocean away from land.
Countries have used the location before to crash as many as 263 pieces of space junk.
The plan is for it to happen in January 2031.
I’m not sure how much of the space station will survive re-entry into the atmosphere, but what does is headed to a watery final resting place.
Having said all that, maybe they might want to consider an alternative.
I say rent it out.
Let’s face it, space tourism is becoming a thing.
Look at the millions of dollars people are willing to spend to have companies like Space X and Virgin Galactic take them just to the edge of space for a few minutes.
Surely, by the time NASA is ready to be done with the current International Space Station, personal space travel, or — “space tourism" — will have grown more sophisticated.
They will have orbital options. Why not rent out the space station as the most expensive Airbnb or Vrbo.
They say the number of billionaires and millionaires is growing quickly.
By 2031, there will be plenty of idiots (excuse me, I mean rich adventurers) who will be willing to part with big bucks to spend a week or so on the space station.
NASA can leave an astronaut or two up there to be the high-tech tour guides. Maybe even come up with a job or two for them to do while they’re on board.
Seems like a better use of all that equipment than to crash it into the ocean.
Look at people who pay to go on wagon train recreations for their summer vacation.
If a ride in a Conestoga wagon has appeal, so would the International Space Station.
What would people be willing to pay to take to the high seas on Christopher Columbus’ original Santa Maria? Or the Wright Brothers first flying machine?
Here's their chance to cash in for rides on the most successful space station of our time.
The money could even be used to help fund the space station they are planning to take the place of the current one.
You’re free to take my idea, NASA, if you’re ready to make it happen.
All I ask for is a free ride.
On a Roll
I plan to be a millionaire soon. That is if my wife keeps me around.
It stems from two recent events.
While walking, my wife lamented that glasses she had ordered should have been in by then and she planned to called them the next morning.
Not five seconds later her phone beeped. It was a text telling her the glasses were in.
The next day, while driving, she lamented that our son had not responded for hours to a text she had sent him (and she hates slow replies).
Not five seconds later — you guessed it — the phone beeped, the reply had arrived.
Someday soon we're going to a place where they sell lotto tickets and have her think about the numbers.
It should be a slam dunk.
Now, if they could just text the results.