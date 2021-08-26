Are we all really the anxious for fall?
I’m not saying I am, but a lot of people seem to be. I think it’s the heat. And the humidity.
It may not be a great case study, but a decent number of people on Twitter lately have been lamenting the long running summer and longing for fall.
Sure, I’d like it to be a little cooler, but I have to do some thinking as to whether or not I’m ready to go full bore into fall.
But the signs are there.
Schools are back in session. That’s usually referred to as the “fall semester,” so I guess those sitting in the classroom, whether sweating or not, have seen their fall begin.
The top news of the week on social media seems to be that a certain coffee shop has rolled out their pumpkin spice products for the season.
And they were even beat to the punch by a competitor who did the same last week.
So, since it’s pumpkin spice, it must be fall.
I was watching a network morning news program this week and they were featuring bargains on certain items.
To decorate the set, they had fake trees with orange and yellow leaves, so quite obviously we were supposed to be thinking of these items as fall bargains.
Perhaps the biggest tell-tale sign — football is back.
Hastings High snuck in an early game last week, but for most all other high schools, fall starts tonight with first games of the season.
The Huskers even join in the act tomorrow, so your social planning now must include a check as to whether or not the Huskers are playing and what time is kick-off.
You know, like you have to every fall.
So, I guess I’d better adjust my awareness a little bit.
My wife mentioned something the other day that she needed to go to on Aug. 29.
“What’s the rush”, I thought. “There’s plenty of time before that happens.”
Then I realized — that’s Sunday. Already.
Quick use of my fingers allowed me then to calculate that means Wednesday is Sept. 1.
Those in the weather predicting business like to call the first of September the start of meteorological fall.
School, pumpkin spice, shopping bargains, football, the calendar, science.
It all points to the fact that fall is on the threshold.
Which is kind of hard to imagine when were told the “feels like” temperature for this weekend is going to be dancing around the triple-digits neighborhood.
So, fine, bring it on.
I just have one request. I’m looking out my window right now at a large tree full of leaves in my front yard.
If there was any way we could forego having all those leaves drop on the yard, that would be nice.
I’d rather try a pumpkin spice latte than rake leaves.
Our Boys of Summer
I moved to my desk to write this column immediately after watching the last of the magical run of games for the Hastings Little League team that made it all the way to the Little League World Series.
And what a run it has been.
Like so many of us out here, it was a blast to watch these 10 guys and their coaches work their way to the ultimate prize — playing at their World Series.
They made us all proud back here as they represented their hometown and state and left us all with great memories.
I can’t imagine the memories they will all carry as a result.
Others will no doubt phrase it better, but hats off to you guys. You did great.
Plus, now the activity level in our neighborhood can get back to normal when Number Two and his family get back from weeks on the road.
The other thought it brings to mind is just how great it is that, not only these guys, but countless others have opportunities to take part in activities like little league baseball.
Opportunities that can’t happen without all the volunteers involved.
So, to coaches, organizers, officials and everyone else, thanks for making things happen for the kids.
Who knows, you could be helping the next group reach the ultimate stage.