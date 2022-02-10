First of all, I’m not adverse to technology or innovations.
I worked in the cell phone industry from bag phones to smartphones.
I’ve enjoyed music from vinyl to 8-track to cassette to CD to streaming and downloads.
Alexa is at my beck and call and she’s pretty smart when it comes to answering almost all of my questions.
That being said, sometimes I may not latch onto new things right away, but sooner or later I come around.
Despite all that, I have yet to listen to a podcast. Does this make me some sort of Neanderthal?
I’m starting to feel like I could be so much smarter if I just started listening to podcasts.
More and more I’m beginning to hear people say they learned something from a podcast. Or broadened their horizons with a podcast.
I heard former co-workers making a joke on-the-air recently that they explained people wouldn’t not “get” if they haven’t faithfully listened to a certain podcast.
I didn’t get it.
First, let me figure out for sure just what is a podcast.
A Google search pops us this definition: A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening. ... A podcast series usually features one or more recurring hosts engaged in a discussion about a particular topic or current event.
Well, there you go. That certainly clears it up.
I’ll try to dumb it down a little bit.
It’s a person — or persons — who record what previously would be called a radio talk show.
It is put out there on the Internet for you to listen to at your leisure either through the Internet or via any of a number of apps designed to help you download the podcast.
Some of them are quite popular — or notorious.
I wouldn’t be able to pick Joe Rogan’s voice out of a verbal line-up, but apparently, he is either, A) the smartest man in the world who is the only voice of reason out there, or B) the biggest idiot in the world and anyone who listens to him will be helping bring down civilization as we know it.
How do you find out just what’s on Joe’s mind? You have to listen to his podcast.
I’ve come close a few times — not to listen to Rogan, but other podcasts — after someone would post on Twitter or mention elsewhere just how great someone’s latest podcast was.
That’s when I discovered what seems to be a common trait of many podcasts — they’re long.
Many at least an hour.
I’m afraid I’d lose interest long before they’re done going on about whatever is on their mind.
As with everything else, if you look hard enough you will surely find a podcast related to a topic of interest to you.
Back to Google again … I did a quick search for “Creighton basketball” and found enough possibilities to listen to for a long time.
I could probably have Alexa play some of them for me, or listen while doing other things, but I’d miss out on a lot.
I don’t spend all that much time in the car anymore, so that’s out as a listening spot.
A former co-worker had a 20-to-30-minute drive into work. He would listen to podcasts at double speed as he drove.
I mentioned earlier the ease with which one could find a podcast related to their personal interest.
I suspect that may be one of the weaknesses of the podcast world, as well.
Much like cable news, it would be easy to listen to nothing but people you agree with talking to you about how much you are right and everyone else is wrong.
That lack of exposure to multiple viewpoints, and the possibility of being open-minded to other points of view en route to compromises, could be another sign of the apocalypse.
I’ve succeeded since retiring to increase the number of books I read in my free time.
Maybe it’s time to add podcasts to that, as well.
Now that we have all of that out of the way, what’s this “Wordle” thing I’ve been seeing so much about?