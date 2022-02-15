This past summer I wrote about a nine-state western U.S. road trip taken by my wife and I.
One of the pleasures of which was the different landscapes seen in each state.
We experienced a wide variety, from flatlands to rolling hills, mountains, forests and more.
I feel like this week has given us a similar experience. The only difference this time is we did it all before crossing a state line.
It started with a trip to Alliance for a funeral. It marked my first trip in a few years through the heart of the Nebraska Sandhills via Highway 2.
If your only exposure to Nebraska is here in the central part of the state, plus the occasional road trips to Lincoln and Omaha, I would highly recommend a trip out west.
U.S. Highway 2 was a favorite route of the late Charles Kuralt, the journalist renowned for this “On the Road” stories.
He called it one of the country’s most scenic routes. It is — if you can appreciate the beauty of desolation.
Mile after mile of rolling hills and grassland, dotted by small spring-fed lakes leave you feeling like you’re left Nebraska for some other land entirely.
I can envision some people calling to boring and lacking scenery, but they have to broaden their horizons.
What better place than in an area where the horizon can appear to be 20 miles or more away.
As you travel further west, you also detect a bit of a culture switch. The Sandhills are cattle country and ranchers spread out over remote areas tend to business.
Cowboy hats become more predominant and you get more of what you might call a western vibe.
Center-pivot irrigation wells give way to windmills used to provide water for grazing cattle.
It looks different from the irrigated, mostly flat land we see around here.
On our ride home, our driver took a little side trip around Calamus Reservoir, which is a little north of Ord, where our trip began.
It, too, has its own beauty, not to mentioned we spotted a half-dozen bald eagles along the way.
All in all, you come to appreciate what the state to our west has to offer when you get off the Interstate and see more of it up close.
Not that the east doesn’t have its own charm.
Trip number two of the past week took us to Kansas City.
While still in Nebraska, you experience the flatland experience.
Corn fields as far as the eye can see until gentle rolling hills in the east portion of the state.
These hills are different though, more lush than the Sandhills.
Each holding their own appeal. All before we were forced to have to cross the Missouri River to finish our trip.
But, over the span of seven days, I felt like I had been in three or four different lands — but all within our state’s boundaries.
Go ahead and make summer plans now.
There are a number of destinations to the west and north to make for a good family trip.
I keep thinking this will be the year we finally enroll in the Nebraska passport program and use it to guide us through different areas of the state.
If we put that plan into action, I look forward to more time in the Sandhills and panhandle.
A ghostly experience
I think our house is haunted. We have a letter opener we always keep near where our daily mail ends up.
This week, my wife said she couldn’t find it.
I came into the room sure that she was just looking over it and knowing I would be the hero by finding it right away.
Yeah, not so much.
I searched the area, as well, moving things, picking them up, looking high and low on the counter that is always faithfully home to the letter opener.
We conceded defeat, fearing perhaps it had fallen into the trash can or hitched a ride on anything else to points unknown.
The next morning, we both “found” the lost opener. Laying in plain sight on the counter we both searched more than once.
We swear it wasn’t there the night before.
Leaving us with just one question: “Who ya gonna call?”