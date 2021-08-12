Recently someone who was commenting nicely on one of these columns referred to me as a “writer.”
They were kind words indeed, but I have to wonder sometime if I meet the minimum requirements to carry the title.
Sure, I “write” these columns, but they are generally off-the-top-of-my-head ramblings that mostly stay close to the truth.
When needed, research is done, but it’s usually limited to the quickest of Internet checks.
I’ve even trusted the word of Wikipedia, and that can be a real gamble.
I was thinking about this while considering other levels of writing I’ve experience recently, as well as the results of others who carry the “writer” label better.
I recently read the book “Rocket Men” by Robert Kurson.
It’s a detailed recounting of the Apollo 8 space mission, the first time humans left the grips of earth’s orbit and traveled to the moon.
They didn’t land, but no one else would have had they not accomplished their mission first and answered a lot of questions.
At the end of the book, Kurson used multiple pages to describe the research process for his book and thanked scores of other people who help insure what he wrote was accurate.
Now, THAT’S a writer. Dedicating a significant amount of his life to research and create a book.
It is something that countless people not only have desired to do, but that so many have indeed done.
On our recent vacation we went to Powell’s City of Books in Portland, Oregon.
The four-story bookstore covering a full city block touts that they have over 1 million new, used and rare titles on their shelves.
I don’t doubt their number for a minute.
It takes a map to help guide you through the store to find whatever special interest you might think is out there.
While standing there surrounded by more than 1 million books, my thoughts drifted to the authors.
For each of those books, someone needed an idea, an inspiration, support of others and a certain level of creativity.
Now, 1 million physical manifestations of that work was on those shelves, hoping someone would find them and buy them so their work could be shared with others.
Some were all-time best sellers of world-renowned authors; others were one-timers who may not have sold enough to pay the bills.
But, they were all published authors.
They weren’t all there.
I searched their computer banks for a couple of names of people who I know have written a book, but alas, they have not made the shelves of Powell’s.
So much work went into each book, whether on their shelves or not. So many rules of grammar, style and more each author must heed.
I read another book a while back that was on a smaller scale than “Rocket Men.”
It was an autobiography of sorts and the “writer” and former proofreader in me couldn’t help but notice a regular amount of — let’s call them “glitches” — I don’t want to call them mistakes.
But they were there, and it took away from a bit of the reading experience.
And, trust me, I know I’m living in a glass house here.
There have been times I’ve been lax in my own proofreading. Someone once pointed out a mistake that made it into the paper.
Since then, I’ve tried to be more careful.
There are so may rules.
Don’t even get me started on the “they’re, there, their” differences.
Those drive me nuts when I see them applied improperly.
It hasn’t been all that long that I’ve finally mastered the “it’s vs. its” difference.
And despite just looking it up (not on Wikipedia), I’m still confused on when to use “fewer” and when to use “less.”
I did learn a new way to think about it, though: “There was less milk and fewer cookies after Santa’s visit.”
It might help me remember a baffling rule.
Just by mentioning all this, I know I’ve thrown down the gauntlet for all of you to find all my mistakes in this column.
I’m sure there are some. I just hope they are fewer — or is it less — than the minimum needed for you to tolerate.
Once I figure it out, I might be a writer.