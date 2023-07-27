I believe that Douglas Einsel of Brunswick, GA, (Voice of the People, July 27) needs to recommend his thoughts of municipal growth with the folks in Brunswick after his criticism of Hastings — or maybe he has.
What was the peak population of Brunswick?
The peak population of Brunswick was in 1990, when its population was 16,632.
In 1990, Brunswick was the 1,623rd largest city in the U.S.; now it’s fallen to the 2,385th largest city in the U.S.
Brunswick is currently 12.0% smaller than it was in 1990.
How quickly is Brunswick shrinking?
Brunswick has shrunk 5.7% since the year 2000.
Brunswick, Georgia’s, growth is extremely below average — 86% of similarly sized cities are growing faster since 2000.
Here is Brunswick’s population since 1990 by Year/Population/Rank in U.S./Growth Rate: