I came to Hastings, a town I was born and raised in, will leave considerably disappointed and sad.
I was born in Hastings in 1960 and the city’s population is the same as was then in 1960.
The city limits have been expanded and new business established and yet no population growth.
How is that?
Many older buildings, (i.e. Ingleside) have been torn down, whereas the older buildings could have been refurbished and used any many fashions.
In my travels, I have seen older buildings revitalized and repurposed in many ways. The lofts downtown are a good example.
I went to Parkview Cemetery to pay respect to my relatives. The cemetery is in horrible condition.
I understand paving is to be done, but the landscaping is horrible. The grass in bad condition and no trimming around headstones.
At one point in my life, I dreamed of coming home to Hastings and living out my golden years.
I don’t think this will happen as I see things and hear things about how the city and county governments are operated.
Property taxes are ridiculously high. City and county services are high as well.
The two governmental bodies need to stop getting into the citizens wallets.
Chasing away the horse track/casino is a huge loss for the citizens, as it would have helped the tax base.
The city and Adams County need to lure more people, businesses and things like a track/casino to help the people.
I am praying for the people of Hastings.
Douglas Einsel
Brunswick, Georgia