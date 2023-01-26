I'm a Life Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 139.
I am taught so many new life skills by being involved in Boy Scouts, and I make the most of the many different life experiences I get while attending various camps.
I'm a Life Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 139.
I am taught so many new life skills by being involved in Boy Scouts, and I make the most of the many different life experiences I get while attending various camps.
For example, I went to a high adventure camp in the Florida Keys last year, and I’m planning to attend a summer camp in Wisconsin this year with my dad.
I am able to participate in these camps because of the support I get from the Hastings community, including the sale of popcorn.
I appreciate all the support I get from my parents, the community and the Boy Scouts of America.
Being involved in Boys Scouts has been a very rewarding experience.
Loren Bolte
Hastings