A word of warning: The question I’m about to ask myself, you may not want to read out loud.
If the wrong person hears it, and thinks you are truly wondering the same thing, it could result in a long list of suggestions. Just keep that in mind.
Anyway, I was just thinking — I wonder how many unfinished, if not full-on unstarted, projects are lying around the house somewhere?
It all started when I was looking for an old set of notes earlier this week.
I wanted the notes I had taken the last time I had to call a music subscription service due to a change of vehicles.
As it often does, the conversation turned to their rates and how much more I was about to end up paying due to the change.
Thinking this was a little unreasonable, we “negotiated” a slightly lower rate, but with an expiration date.
According to a note on my wife’s calendar, that date was about to hit, so time for another call.
But I wanted my notes, which somehow brings me back around to my original question.
My original search for the notes was in the drawers of the desk I use while at the computer.
In one drawer I found a bag of old newspapers. I mean, really old.
One headline, in red, proclaimed, “Britian declares war on Germany.”
The date was September 3, 1939. And in case you don’t know how that all came out, another paper had the headline in huge red letters stating simply, “Germany surrenders.”
That was May 7, 1945.
I found those, and others, while helping a friend clear out a relative’s home a few years ago.
I had big plans to decide which of the half-dozen papers was most visually appealing and frame them for a wall decoration.
Call it unfinished project No. 1.
There were more just in the same desk drawers.
There’s a stack of cards, the senders of which I should send an e-mail of acknowledgement to and haven’t. That’s a project, isn’t it?
There’s a real old road atlas that I thought I’d try to highlight the highways of the U.S. upon which I have traveled.
I did that once shortly after I got out of college on a long since lost map. It might look a little different now.
And there are notes for planned but not taken trips and other ideas.
I’m afraid to start looking around the house and finding other projects that haven’t been started, or at the very least, not finished.
And I’m not even talking about the mundane ones.
There are weeds in the flower patch that should be pulled.
There’s a very minor toilet repair for which the part was purchased last weekend that I really should carve out five minutes of time and get done.
This one isn’t exactly a project, but there’s a once renewed library book next to my easy chair that’s going to be due to go back to library next week that I would like to finish.
It’s an interesting book on the Cuban Missile Crisis, but it’s just a slow read.
Much like looking in the desk drawers, I’m sure all I would have to do is open up a few more drawers or closets and the unfinished projects list would grow exponentially.
When people still ask how retirement is going, I’ll sometimes note I haven’t done really big projects or anything, I’m just enjoying the leisure life.
Maybe I should look around a little more.
Or, if I’m feeling guilty enough, there’s one other sure-fire way to be reminded of things I should be doing but haven’t gotten around to — I could ask my wife.
Now you understand the original warning I opened with.
Oh, and just in case you’re curious, I did end up with another “negotiated” price for my music service (I think the customer service people are told to give it automatically, anyway).
And I kept notes from the call. They are in a file in a drawer for such things.
It will make the search much easier when my calendar reminds me one year from today to call again.