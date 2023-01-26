Have you seen my good sewing scissors? If you’ve ever worked on a sewing project (or wrapped a present), you understand my dilemma.
I don’t care how much table space I have to lay my fabric and pattern pieces, my scissors will be out of my view or reach. As much as I have tried, I can’t seem to keep my scissors handy for use throughout the stages of working on my sewing project.
To keep track of my sewing scissors, I have adjustable brackets that fit into a metal strip that is secured into the wall of my craft room. Right next to the sewing machine, I have two extra brackets sticking out of the wall. This is one location I place my small and large sewing fabric scissors. I also have another bracket that holds my anything scissors (the ones you can use to cut fabric, paper, tape, cardboard, etc.).
The brackets hold the scissors perfectly … when I’m not working on a sewing project. If I have to cut thread or a small piece of fabric, I can usually find them hanging on the brackets.
However, that’s not the case when I am in full sewing project mode. I lay out the fabric, pattern pieces and cut out the pieces. I progress through my sewing project and pretty soon, the scissors have disappeared. Not just one pair, but both sewing scissors and my anything scissors. I work on my project, moving between the sewing machine and ironing board area. I also have open table surfaces between the sewing machine and ironing board where I can place pieces of my sewing project.
Let’s say I’m making a skirt. I place the pattern pieces onto the fabric, secure in place and reach for the scissors to cut out the pieces. Then comes the pat-the-fabric/pattern pieces in an effort to find the scissors which I accidentally buried under the fabric covered with the pinned pattern pieces. It’s a game of hide-and-seek with my scissors. I reach for the second pair of scissors. Eventually, the second pair of scissors are lost under the fabric pieces of my project. The anything scissors are not worth using to cut out large pieces of fabric.
Honestly, no matter the size of the fabric pieces, I will lose my scissors (along with my small ruler).
There are times where I turn my back and I swear my scissors get up and walk to different areas of my craft room. If I’m sewing at the sewing machine, I will need the scissors that are laying on the ironing board located on the other side of the room. If I’m standing at the ironing board and need scissors to trim a thread or clip fabric, the scissors will be sitting out of my view, hiding on the other side of the sewing machine. I could save a lot of searching time if I could call or whistle and my scissors would come running to me.