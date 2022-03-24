Since I left the working world for retirement, as you might expect, a lot has changed.
The last just under five years of my time working I was getting up to go to work at what could only kindly be labeled as “the middle of the night.”
Lots of anti-Daylight-Saving Time people have been pointing out of late how they hate the fact it means for a little while they will be going to work in the dark.
I went to work in the dark for 54 months — give or take one or two.
That also means that every day I was awoken to the sound of my alarm clock.
No matter how hard you try, it’s not easy for the body to just naturally wake up at 2:30 a.m.
Since retirement, the alarm clock has gotten an even bigger break than I have.
Over the last eight months, you could probably count on two hands the number of times I’ve depended on the alarm clock.
There has been varying reasons to use it, some better than others.
To catch an early flight is a good reason. To get up in time for a dentist appointment. (Not quite as pleasant.)
Another thing my out-of-the ordinary work shift meant is that I saw a lot of sunrises.
Sometimes I would be working out in the field as the sun was coming up.
Most others it was seen from the front door of the office.
Oddly enough, I came to appreciate sunrise as a truly beautiful time of day.
Of course, it helped when it was accompanied by 60-degree-plus temperatures, but was still nice year around.
Those two throw backs — an alarm clock and the sunrise — came together for one fun morning recently.
And one for which I’m proud of my wife for joining in against her usual instincts.
I don’t really want to call it a “bucket list” item, since that has a “quick before I die” type of attachment to it that I’d just as soon not play along with just yet.
But I’ve always wanted to check out one of those sunrise tours to a blind along the Platte River at this time of year to see the Sandhill Cranes up close as they begin their day.
I was familiar with the Crane Trust near Alda and what they have to offer, but I also know that the Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon has similar offerings.
Doing so the week after Daylight Saving Time started allowed us to go an hour later than people did the week before.
We did have to report to the Crane Trust visitor center by 6 a.m., well before sun-up. Thus, the need for the alarm clock.
After a brief orientation at the center, the group of 50 of us headed to the two blinds, each of them holding 25 people.
They had everyone say where they were from. Five of us were from Nebraska — two from Lincoln, one from Omaha and my wife and I.
The rest were from New York, Idaho, Oregon, Missouri and points beyond.
I guess “our” cranes are quite a draw.
We walked a short distance to the blinds as the first hints of daylight were appearing on the horizon, and as tens-of-thousands of cranes were starting to wake up just a few yards in front of us.
As daylight creeped up, the activity level increased.
By the time the sun rose brightly into clear skies, the sound and sights were liked I’ve never seen before.
A highlight for me was seeing large groups of the birds upstream taking off at once.
Soon we knew why as a bald eagle soared past our blind just a few feet above the river.
Cranes don’t like eagles apparently, as they moved quickly as the eagle flew by.
Eventually, the sun was higher in the sky and most of the cranes had left their overnight spot on the river for the food supply of nearby fields.
Our tour ended about two hours after it started.
For me, it was well worth the early wake-up call and cool temperatures.
If I want to continue such adventures in the company of my wife, though, I’m thinking we might try the sunset tour next time.