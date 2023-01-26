Maybe it’s cabin fever. Maybe it’s boredom. Maybe it’s a brain freeze.
Whatever it is, winter-time must also be the ideal time for spending money.
I caught myself using the phrase “best money I’ve ever spent” again last week and that’s what got me thinking about the new theory.
At least two purchases that would fit the “best ever” phrase are winter-time inspired, one recent, one from years ago.
The first one was a no-brainer.
It was 25 years ago that I bit the bullet and splurged on a snow blower.
The very first time I used it that year was the first time I used the “best money spent” title for that purchase.
The heck with the shovel, this was the way to get snow off the driveway.
The thought is there every time we get a big snowfall like last week.
Although — full disclosure — it didn’t get used.
Due to continued recovery from shoulder surgery, all I could do was watch as people I hired and the generosity of a neighbor cleared us off — all using snowblowers.
The more recent “best money spent” purchase is being enjoyed as I write these words.
After many years of having, and only occasionally using, fireplaces in our homes, we blew the cobwebs off the checkbook and splurged again with the installation of a gas fireplace.
Now, at the flick of a button, the pseudo fake flame flickers over the definitely fake logs.
On a cold winter morning, it’s a nice warm-up.
With days of below-zero temperatures headed our way next week, you can bet the gas bill will be going up, and there won’t be any of those pesky ashes to figure out how to dispose.
So, apparently, when the temperatures go down, we seem to be more inclined to spend more money.
Summer doesn’t do this to me, which could explain why I’m using a lawn mower that pre-dates the snow blower.
With the ever-growing popularity of shopping on the Internet, I only see this trend continuing.
With it so cold outside, and with so much snow not going anywhere soon, what else is there to do but stay inside, log-on to a shopping web site and fire away.
If it were a reasonable temperature with yard work to be done or the great outdoors to be enjoyed, you wouldn’t have near the time to crack out the credit card.
And maybe it hasn’t fully kicked in yet this winter, even though we are at the tail end of January and I think there’s more snow in my backyard right now than there has been the last three years combined.
If I was in full winter-time spending mode, I would be flipping over to the Internet right now and booking a flight for some beach somewhere.
Budgets can take a back seat. It’s cold. It’s snowy.
And the urge is building to spend moew money.
Hold on a second.
OK, I’m back. I just checked.
If I wanted to go to the Bahamas next week, looks like it would be just under $1,000 per person to fly there.
I didn’t have the nerve to check for a hotel on the beach. I’m not sure my credit card could handle that.
Maybe I should just upgrade my snow blower for the next bit storm.
Weird things we discuss
Speaking of snow blowers, a friend came up with a good line as a group of us were discussing our various snow-clearing tools last week. (Has a more Midwestern sentence ever been written?)
He said he justifies the purchase much like that of life insurance. He wants to have it, but he hopes he never has to use it.
That would be nice if it were the case the rest of this season.
Never using it again would mean we didn’t have another one of those 10-inch snow days.
I could use a lighter version, though, just so we don’t have to fire up the machine at least one more time.
I gassed it up before the first snow flew, and I’d kind of like to use up the fuel before putting it away for the spring.
Ah, yes, spring … just 51 more days.