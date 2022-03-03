How many of these false starts do we have to endure?
Seems like there are more now than ever before.
No, I’m not thinking back to recent Nebraska football seasons. It’s all these times that spring has teased us with an early start.
Some say I mention the weather a little too often around here.
But, admit it, you’ve had conversations in the past week about how easy we’ve had it this winter.
And now that we’re into March, do we even want to consider it to be winter, anymore?
Apparently, those who get paid to talk about the weather don’t. We were reminded this week that meteorologists consider it to be “Meteorological Spring” now that we’ve flipped the calendar.
It’s a 21-day head start on the real thing.
But doesn’t it seem like spring has started about four or five times already this year?
We’ve had some cold snaps, don’t get me wrong. But they have been short-lived and followed closely by sessions of shorts weather — or close, anyway.
It was back in December that it looked like snow was coming our way within days.
I put gas in my snow blower and cranked it up just to make sure it would run when the snow came.
It hasn’t been started since.
One half-decent snow came in December, but I was out of town and it was melted off the driveway before we got home.
Now, I’m looking at the prospect of the machine being put away for the season with gas in the tank. If it snows as little as a quarter-inch this month, I’m firing that thing up and clearing for an hour.
It has been unusual this spring.
Eighteen of 28 days in February had a high temperature above normal. Nine of the 28 were below normal.
One day hit it right on the nose. Is this our weather or a teeter-totter ride?
But back to these spring sneak previews.
They have been frequent and, in fact, we’re in one right now. It truly was shorts and T-shirt weather this week.
People have begun to water their lawns, something some have done at times over the past two months.
I was always under the impression it isn’t a good idea during the winter months — that you don’t want the grass to start growing and then have it get super cold again.
Apparently, I’m wrong.
I’ve heard and read recently from experts that it’s OK. In fact, it may be a good idea.
Groundskeepers at a golf course I drove by this week thinks so. They had sprinklers going.
I worry I would have to drain the lines again in case it gets well below freezing again. I guess getting the hoses and sprinklers out would be the way to go.
I guess it all comes back to trust.
Can I trust that we won’t revert back to bitter cold?
Already, it looks like it could be happening again.
From temps in the 70’s this week, it could be back to the 30’s next week.
The “lowest low” over the next week is supposed to be 12 degrees. That will put a kink in the sprinkler hose.
When we have warm days like the last few, the urge to start up the outdoor chores sneaks up.
There are things I could be doing. Dead flowers and other plants that need to be pruned back stand ready to be taken care of.
Landscaping can be cleared out. But, then what?
The guys who haul off my yard waste don’t start back up until April 1.
I guess I could siphon the gas out of the snow blower and switch it over to the lawn mower.
I’m thinking that’s something I wouldn’t pull off without making a major mess. And I’m not ready to mow just yet.
So, what’s a guy to do? Act like it’s winter or act like it’s spring?
I guess I’ll keep doing both.
Walk one day in shorts and a T-shirt and the next day in a hoodie and four layers.
Fire up the grill to fix dinner one day, and make chili the next to fight off the cold.
Maybe I’ll just declare it a "Meteorological Summer."