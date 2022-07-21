I need a plug-in.
No, I’m not looking for an outlet to plug in a charger for whatever.
I’m talking about a plug-in for me. Something to charge me up.
Actually, I want it more for those times I need a little reboot, a need to start all over with a new perspective.
You know, “unplug it and plug it back in again”.
Raise your hand if you’ve heard that expression before.
Just what I thought. Lots of hands just went into the air.
Maybe it was at home and you’ve called a customer service number for some type of electronic device that’s not being very cooperative at the time.
More likely it was at work when you had to call those magical people behind the curtain: the IT Department!
Wouldn’t you like to get a behind-the-scenes glance at training sessions for those who work in the IT Department. (IT, by the way, stands for Information Technology. According to techterms.com, it refers to anything related to computing technology, such as networking, hardware, software, the Internet, or the people that work with these technologies.)
But back to their training sessions. They can’t be that long. I see it going something like this:
“Good morning class and future IT workers. Lesson number one is that whenever someone calls you concerning a problem with their computer — ask them if they have turned it off and back on again. If they haven’t — tell them to do so. That’s the end of lesson one. There is no lesson two.”
OK, maybe they had to learn more than that, but have you ever had to get beyond that?
Unplugging it and plugging it back in is the cure all for whatever ails your electronics. I’d say a huge percentage of my calls to IT through the years have been solved that way.
Many times, I’d try it on my own, without consulting the experts.
When it didn’t work, my calls to IT would begin, “Hi, I have a problem with my computer and yes, I’ve unplugged it and plugged it back in again.”
And it goes beyond computers.
Twice in three days this week that basic knowledge of “IT Support Training 101” has saved us further need for assistance and the need to actually talk to a human being.
A good chunk of some of the million channels on our TV weren’t working.
I was patient for a couple of days — and out of town for a few others — before finally calling for assistance.
I’m betting you can guess what happens next.
Do I speak to a helpful human being interested in my plight and anxious to help? Well – no.
A series of button pushing and responding to a computer-generated voice finally led me to their big tip to help out.
The machine told me to unplug my cable box and plug it back in.
It also told me it could take up to 20 minutes to “reboot,” so they were hanging up and I could call back later if I needed to.
Well, lo and behold — it worked.
No need for human intervention. No need for a service call and the accompanying bill.
Just a reboot and we were back in action.
A couple of days later, while I was away from home, my wife texted that a tablet device wasn’t hooking up to the Internet as it normally does.
She included a picture of the two lights on the wi-fi box — one of them glowing green, the other yellow.
We were pretty sure both needed to be green.
Before suggesting she begin the tedious task of getting help on the phone, I had one suggestion.
Speaking with the confidence of someone who just passed lesson one of IT Training, I suggested she unplug the device, count to 30 and plug it back in.
TA-DA! That did it.
Soon she was back to cruising the Internet, which means there’s a good chance within the next few days boxes of candles and hand soap will appear on our front porch.
I mentioned earlier I wished I had a plug in for me. From now on, I shall refer to taking a nap as “rebooting” me.
Excuse me while I go unplug for an hour or so.