If I could tell you an activity that you’ve spent upwards of two years of your life doing — and probably not enjoying — would you like to know what it is?
Would you be willing to stand in line to find out?
Well, there’s your first mistake.
You see, that’s what some experts estimate you will do for two years of your life — standing in line.
I had three different “line-standing” experiences last week that sent me searching for that little bit of trivia.
We were traveling, and upon reaching our destination (on a flight that landed early) and getting our checked bag right away, we had visions of a quick getaway as we approached the rental car counter.
Afte rall, I pre-checked in our reservation.
There was a line.
One of those back-and-forth through the dividers kind of lines — and a worker making announcements about a staffing shortage and they were getting cars ready as fast as they could.
To cut to the chase, from the time we got in line to the time we were turning the key in our car: THREE HOURS!
I was amazed that the situation didn’t get ugly, but everyone mostly calmly waited in line. We were kind of a captive audience.
The other two waits were at least anticipated and reaped a good reward.
There was a restaurant famous for fried chicken dinners served family style.
In fact, you were sat at a table of 10 with whatever complete stranger you were next to in line.
We had read stories of two-hour waits in line.
The place opened at 11 a.m. We got there at 10 and there were 16 people ahead of us in line.
At least we moved right in at 11 with the first shift.
Others waited while we ate. The food was worth the wait and it was fun meeting other people.
So, that line wasn’t too bad.
Same for the 20-minute wait in line for ice cream at the town’s famous ice cream parlor. I would wait even longer for ice cream when it’s a good as this was.
So, I guess, waiting in line depends on your frame of mind.
The car rental company I’ll avoid like the plague from now on. The chicken and ice cream places? I’d go back.
A Washington Post article says we don’t mind waiting in line (really?) because we see it as a fair way to wait. We value fairness over efficiency, they say.
Studies also say we prefer single-file lines as opposed to multiple lines to the same place.
I guess we fear someone else getting there quicker than us.
Reminds of buying a T-shirt at a concert.
There were many lines leading to the sales table. I surveyed the situation and hit the line I thought would be best.
After a short wait, I bought my shirt.
As I turned to leave, the lady behind said: “I hope you enjoy your f***ing shirt."
I was shocked.
Apparently, the line-waiting experience was not a relaxing one for her, a nice-looking, middle-aged lady who dropped an f-bomb on me!
At a Jimmy Buffet concert! In Omaha!
So much for laid-back, beach music fans. And Nebraska nice.
Lines can do that to a person. (To this day I contend I did not cut in front of her in line.)
I’ve been trying to remember the longest wait I’ve ever had in a line. It may have involved Disney World, but at least they warn you how long you’ll be in line.
It may have been the hour-plus I spent in a line in December to get discount Broadway tickets at a booth in Times Square.
I think I’ve chosen to block out long waits.
I do recall jumping out of a slow-moving beer line at an Elton John concert because he started one of my favorite songs (Saturday Night).
I figured I came for the music, not just the beer.
My brother-in-law won’t go to a bar if he has to stand in line outside to get in. Sounds like a good philosophy to me.
We need a way to identify the fastest moving lines. That way most of my two-years of waiting won’t be at the grocery store.
Guess I’ll just have to get in line to find out.