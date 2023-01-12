I guess I should have written it down.
When your hobby is writing a column once a week for the hometown newspaper, it’s never buried too far deep in your mind.
You’re always thinking of potential ideas for the next column. And you never know when the right idea is going to present itself.
Take last weekend, for example.
It was just an innocent comment that my wife made. I’m sure she didn’t even realize its potential.
It was just an off-hand comment as we were passing time in our favorite chairs, watching a little TV.
But the thought immediately struck me, “Hey, that could make a nice column.”
You think at the time how you will have to embellish it a bit, fluff it up some, do a little research, even come up with connections that you hope will relate to the kind people who give you a couple of minutes of their time to read it.
So, what was the topic-inspiring line she spoke?
I have no idea.
Like I said in the beginning: I should have written it down.
But then I have to wonder if that would have been the perfect solution.
Writing things down is one thing. Afterward, you have to remember where you wrote it and then get back to it and read it.
I’m betting we’ve all done it. Maybe it was just a grocery list. Or the when and the where for an appointment.
Anything that was crucial at the time and a pad and pen were handy. But they were no longer handy when it came time to read your reminders.
Making yourself a note can come in many forms.
Often, I’ve been “encouraged” by my wife “put it on your calendar."
That idea sends me scrambling for my phone and the electronic calendar therein.
As that becomes more of a habit, the more often I’ll pull up the calendar just to make sure of what could be happening in the coming days.
That worked out well just this week as I almost missed seeing a friend coaching at a basketball game that I added to my calendar months ago.
But, luckily, I checked my calendar to start the week, just in time to catch the Monday night game.
I may have to change reminder settings on the calendar someday.
Right now, I’m given a 10-minute reminder of an upcoming event. A one-day notice might be a better idea.
The success of putting events on my calendar should serve as inspiration for other notes.
My phone has a handy notes app where I will write things down … sometimes. And I even check now and then to see what’s there.
If I was fully organized that would become my go-to place for writing things down.
Until then, multiple locations and notebooks will continue. Just look around your place and I’m guessing the same is true for you.
Are there sticky notes anywhere in your house serving as reminders? Of course there are.
That’s how I knew what my Wi-Fi password is when I needed it this week.
How about under a magnet on the refrigerator? Guilty.
And just how is it that you know your user names and passwords for all those devices that need them — all with different guidelines for what they have to include?
That’s right, admit it. You have them written down.
Security experts all tell us don’t write down your username and passwords, but I can’t be the only one that does. And I usually remember where they are.
I don’t always follow the advice to write it down, and that has led to some regrets.
When a family group took an overseas trip a few years ago, the organizer gave everyone a pocket-sized notebook and pencil.
He suggested writing down each day’s highlights and favorite things we saw.
I found my notebook while cleaning out a drawer the other day. It doesn’t have a word written down. And I still can’t remember the name of the town with all the school kids out for lunch.
I’ll never learn. Which is why you just read about writing things down, instead of that certain award-winning idea I forgot that my wife mentioned.
I’ll do better next time.