Last week, reporter Margery A. Beck wrote a piece about her take on the Education Committee hearing that took place July 31 at the Capitol.
What she reported was an excellent example of the type of reality shifting we seek to make sure does not happen in our public schools.
The hearing had a balance of voices from different policy perspectives. In contrast, the public forum hosted by opponents of our reforms, did not schedule any opposing views to be heard.
The issue of Critical Race Theory/Culturally Relevant Teaching (CRT) being channeled into Social Emotional Learning (SEL) practices has caused concern from many of our constituents and there is mounting evidence of this happening.
This needs to be investigated. CRT teaches that we must view reality through a racial lens and even in Nebraska it has been reported that some children have been shamed for their ethnic or racial makeup for things they have not done.
This study is needed to make sure these ideas do not get a foothold in Nebraska.
In Beck's article, she attacked directly two of the testifiers who have real practical expertise. Kurt Penner was not speaking on behalf of the State Board of Education but did serve for years on a local school board.
Sue Greenwald is retired from a long career as a pediatrician. Both of them have invaluable experience and insight concerning our children and their education. We would do well to listen to their concerns and ideas.
The real division comes from leftist agitators like Beck who write convoluted “news” articles, misrepresenting those she sees as her political enemies.
True progressives would seek to ensure that parents have updated access to their children’s curriculum in this new internet driven age.
This isn’t 1994 when the original Parental Rights law was passed. Things have changed in 30 years. She would do well to keep up with the times.
It’s important to remember that we know that many, if not most Nebraska schools and school districts are doing a great job and respect parental rights in public education.
I am a recipient of an excellent public-school education as are my three children.
My background includes many family members who have worked in K-12 and higher education and I am devoted to Nebraska public education from kindergarten through 12th grade and our college and university system.
As the chairman for the Education Committee, I will do everything I can to continue this tradition of great education in Nebraska and that includes ensuring that we don’t allow pernicious programs and curriculum to pollute our fine system.
Beck is trying to bring partisanship into Nebraska’s officially non-partisan legislature.
The people through their elected representatives asked for new leadership in the education committee.
She knows that the obstruction, name calling, and delay tactics from the last session did not come, for the most part, from the conservative side, whether from the floor debate or balcony.
Writing twice in her piece that Nebraska wants to be another Florida does not help bring us together.
Fact-finding is what interim hearings are designed to do. This will encourage thoughtful discussion during next years session that almost unlimited filibustering prevented from happening this past session.
Finally, Beck misquoted me concerning comments on slavery and took it out of context. Slavery is evil and I made that clear.
Furthermore, some curriculum that has been available to our teachers of young children states explicitly, “question objective reality."
This is basically saying to question truth. Beck has certainly learned that lesson all too well.