Today is Christmas Eve. The craft projects that are finished are now wrapped in a pretty package or gift box and placed in the hands of the gift recipient.
Many avid crafters, myself included, have spent many hours this past week getting the last-minute details completed on their project. I love to craft. I could get so many projects completed if I didn’t have to sleep or stop to eat, just spend all my hours crafting.
Last-minute gift ideas for your crafter can include a gift certificate to their favorite craft store. It’s hard to know what kind of yarn or fabric to purchase for a specific project or whether they want a pair of shears or special crochet hooks.
One of the things I think that every crafter would like is a gift certificate for uninterrupted time to work on their craft. I’m not sure where you purchase said gift certificate but it would be a welcome amount of time to work on a specific project. I knew a fellow weaver who worked on difficult weaving projects in the middle of the night. That’s when her family was asleep, people usually don’t call on the telephone in the wee hours of the morning and even the family pets were settled down for the night. She could work for two or three uninterrupted hours on her craft project. She also had the ability to take a nap during the daylight hours. (That’s something not all crafters are able to do). Sometimes, I’d be glad to just have even an hour or two to work on my crafting without outside interruptions.
Working on intricate or challenging projects takes concentration. It’s hard to keep working on those difficult projects when your craft time gets derailed for one reason or another.
Giving food/meal is also a last-minute suggestion for your crafter. There are times when I’m really working on a project and so engrossed in what I am working on that I will not watch the time on the clock. Next thing you know, my stomach is growling or my husband (on occasion) will come to check on me and ask if i have any intention of eating supper soon. In those situations, my husband will ask if I want to order take out or go out for supper. I appreciate his thoughtfulness and will often take him up on the offer.
Be sure to carve out some relaxing time for yourself this holiday season. That may include setting aside the yet-to-be-finished craft projects (if only for a day or two).
Wishing all my readers a blessed, Merry Christmas.