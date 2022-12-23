Today is Christmas Eve. The craft projects that are finished are now wrapped in a pretty package or gift box and placed in the hands of the gift recipient.

Many avid crafters, myself included, have spent many hours this past week getting the last-minute details completed on their project. I love to craft. I could get so many projects completed if I didn’t have to sleep or stop to eat, just spend all my hours crafting.

0
0
0
0
0