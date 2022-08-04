I wonder, did we have Heat Advisories when I was a kid? And, if so, did we pay attention to them?
I guess the fact I had to ask the first question pretty much answers the second.
I get it. When we have the combination of heat and humidity that we have been experiencing lately, some people need to be warned.
If you’re vulnerable and could take ill, it’s good to be “advised” that it’s going to be really hot and you might want to take it easy and stay inside.
It’s just that when we were kids, if it was hot and miserable outside, that meant that it was summertime.
And if it was summertime we were outside playing or taking part in any of a number of adventures.
If for no other reason than because we weren’t stuck inside a school building.
We were — to paraphrase our country neighbors — making hay while the sun shines.
Maybe we walked out to one of the two nearby rivers and the streams and wetlands that surrounded them.
Maybe we were climbing up the tree that hosted a rough tree house for many years. (Tree branches and a tree house — two sources of shade for the price of one.)
At other varying times, we had dugout underground “shelters” in vacant lots.
Or “forts” made of hay bales that showed up one day in a big field in the neighborhood.
Or maybe we were liberating some tasty strawberries from the neighbor’s garden. I’m fairly sure she didn’t mind if we helped ourselves.
The point is, we knew it was hot outside. We expected as much.
I’m sure forecasters advised us or our parents that it was going to be hot.
I will concede that being a little farther west of the central Nebraska area (North Platte) and with not as much irrigation going on, we weren’t quite as humid as it gets here.
Maybe we just needed to know it was going to be hot, and not be “advised” it was dangerous for us.
And it’s not like we had a lot of other places to go.
Ours — and at least two other neighbor’s houses as I recall — didn’t have air conditioning, so it’s not like we were going to hang around inside too much.
One house had a window unit, but the woman of the house was usually close to sitting in front of it. (Just as well … it was her strawberries we were liberating.)
As time progressed, others starting adding central air, but by then we were ingrained with the idea of being outside most of the daylight hours.
Even when a developer took out our host tree for our tree house and the hay field that produced fort making materials in order to start a new apartment complex, we still managed to survive the heat of summer.
So here we are now, just a few decades older and a little slower — and a lot less inclined to run around the neighborhood without a shirt on — and the Heat Advisories come in a little handy.
Rather than climbing them, there are trees and bushes to be trimmed.
Rather than wait for someone to bale it into fort-making material, I’m mowing grass every week to keep it down.
That is, when I’m not being “advised” to take it easy. Now I listen.
The outside work can wait. My home is now air conditioned and I am content to enjoy that environment when Heat Advisories are telling me to take it easy.
Walks, yard work and other activities are now done early in the morning so the afternoon can be spent hunkering down from the heat if needed.
Unless, of course, I have the opportunity to go to the lake such as was the case one day last week. (I highly recommend Calamus Lake just outside Burwell this time of year. Beautiful lake, clear water and miles of beach.)
Cruising a lake in a slow boat with a — ahem — beverage handy is the new fort building. It’s the kind of activity that just has be done, Heat Advisory or not.
I’m not advocating not taking such warnings seriously, but every now and then we just have to climb a tree.