In response to the letter by the president of the Hastings League of Women Voters, I was surprised to see the endorsement of the repeal effort of LB753, as I have always had the belief that this group was information only.
Certainly, everyone is entitled to their opinion and mine supports the Opportunity Scholarship Act as it was passed.
There is nothing untoward about trying to put a law on the ballot; however, I question the tactics used by the opposition. The ink on the governor’s signature was hardly dry before petitions were circulating.
I would submit that people did speak through their elected representatives. This act does not take away money from the public school system, which money is the highest taxation assessment on our property taxation list.
The act merely allows an additional credit on a taxpayer’s state income tax return, much like any other charitable deduction that might be given to any charity.
And it is capped as to the amount that may be contributed.
It is much more equitable that the fact that everyone, including non-property owners, are given an equal vote on any school issue.
Parents who choose private/parochial school for their children’s education are double-taxed — for their children’s education and for your children’s education.
Private/parochial schools and teachers are bound by the same rules and regulations as public schools. These parents sacrifice to make sure their children get a moral education as well as a secular education.
Can you imagine for a moment the cost to you if the private/parochial schools were forced to close and all of the children had to be educated in public schools? It would be astronomical!
My family includes at least four generations of children educated in parochial schools and we’re proud of that.
If this measure comes to the ballot box, I pray that it will be resolved in a manner consistent with the facts and the American way.