?you to backwards look sentence this Does
Oops, let’s try that again — Does this sentence look backwards to you?
There, that’s looks a little more like it.
Sorry about that first attempt. Like much of everything else I’ve been doing the last week-and-a -half, it came out a little backwards.
That’s what happens when your dominant hand, in my case the right, is strapped up next to your stomach and can’t be used for much, leaving your left hand and arm — long-time relegated to second-class status to its right-hand partner — to the task of predominant hand.
It's tempting to troll for sympathy with a grand embellishment of what’s going on, but in the grand scheme of things, that probably wouldn’t fly.
Having a torn rotator cuff repaired could probably fall under the category of “minor surgery."
But that brings to mind what I long ago heard was the definition of “minor” surgery. That’s a procedure that’s being done on anyone but you.
But really, what I went through last week was quick.
In the building, knocked out, repaired (I guess, I slept through that part), revived and sent out the door in just a few minutes more than four hours does sound minor to me.
Then, there’s the recovery.
For at least the first two weeks, I’m getting around with a sling designed to make sure I don’t raise my right arm, thus the straps holding elbow and hand close and mostly immobile.
Thus, the heavy reliance of the left hand.
Like most other people, I’m a righty. Most everything is done right-handed.
At the very least, left-hand moves were supported by a fully functional right.
In high school, I had a basketball coach observe I could have the left arm removed and wouldn’t miss it since I used it so seldom.
But now that I must use my left hand, everything’s backwards.
The typing is alright, one-handed is slower, but definitely doable (and I do sneak the right hand in now and then if I sit up just right).
The rest is weird. Thank goodness for touch screens because driving the mouse left-handed feels … well, backwards.
I did just about lose a whole paragraph when I apparently slid across the touch pad the wrong way. Fortunately, the undo button is left-hand accessible.
Let’s be clear. This isn’t a dismissal or indictment against left-handers.
I have good friends and a brother who are left-handed. They are sane, rational people that seem to function normal in their everyday life.
But it sure seems like things are set up to be geared toward right-handers. Or it could just be because that’s the only way I’ve done things for more than six decades now.
I’ve always been impressed by people who are bilingual, switching from speaking one language to another.
I’m now willing to share that level of respect to those who are ambidextrous. Switching from one hand to another at will, and not because of medical procedures … well, now I’m impressed.
I’ve never thought of silverware as being better for one hand over another, but I’ve have caught myself gripping a fork or spoon like a toddler.
And there have only been a couple occurrences of missing my mouth with the food. Blaming it on the anesthesia worked the very first day, but it didn’t fly on day 10.
Perhaps it is more related to just using one arm, as opposed to the off hand.
That’s why the last bite or two of some meals have been better delivered with the left-hand fingers versus the left-handed fork.
When confronted with situations like this, I hope everyone is blessed with a helpful life partner.
It would be more than just a figure of speech to say my wife has been my right hand.
Her help has been crucial. Don’t think I’m right?
Next time you’re putting on pair of socks, especially a tight fitting one, try doing it with just one hand — and not your dominant hand.
I haven’t tried driving yet. Think about it: Which side is the gear shift on?
My two-week follow-up is coming right up.
I’m sure my dive into the left-handed world won’t be over yet. But at least I’ve figured out getting my words in the right order.