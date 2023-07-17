My granddaughter recently graduated and is starting her teaching career.
Seeing excitement, enthusiasm and desire to make a difference is refreshing. I can only hope in 10 years she doesn’t say, I can’t do this anymore.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:23 am
My granddaughter recently graduated and is starting her teaching career.
Seeing excitement, enthusiasm and desire to make a difference is refreshing. I can only hope in 10 years she doesn’t say, I can’t do this anymore.
Many parents of children with high needs and disabilities want the best and know even with disabilities children can learn compassion, respect, good manners, and to cope without violence and aggression.
Some of the most disabled, high need students learn these basic skills. Teachers are trained in behavior management and formatting plans with consistent expectations.
Holding students accountable with kindness while meeting individual needs.
How do parents not have enough confidence in their children’s ability to learn and held accountable for their choices?
School staff willingly work with parents to develop behavior plans to meet individual needs, but they must also teach respect and responsibility.
Children want structure, clear expectations, consistency. They respond if they know you care. Good parenting does not equate to children getting everything they want, allowing poor behavior, bad manners, giving in to avoid conflict.
Accepting violent and aggressive behavior because of a child’s disability is not best.
We understand that this type of behavior will not be allowed as adults to solve problems.
Consequences of choices are minimal when young — loss of recess, time out, loss of privileges.
School staff work with students of all ability levels to help them handle their frustrations. The consequences become much greater — drugs, trouble with the law, suicide.
Cathleen Cafferty
Hastings