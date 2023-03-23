I spent a little time this past week with some people from out of town.
They were from Illinois. And Missouri. Oh, Minnesota, too.
Along with Texas, Iowa, Idaho and Kansas.
Some were even from some obscure places called Grand Island and Alda. I guess those are in a place called Nebraska.
And it was all for a bird. Well, thousands of them, actually.
I’m sure I’ve probably written about this in past years, but it continues to amaze me and even gives me something to talk about on a very predictable basis.
It’s the return of the Sandhill Cranes to central Nebraska.
It happens every year about this time.
Experts predict as many as 1 million of the tall birds will make a stop along the Platte River near here as part of their annual northward migration.
It seems we’re the perfect spot for them to rest, fatten up a little and continue their trip.
An illustration of their route over a map looks a little like an hourglass, wide on the top and bottom, narrow in the middle.
They come from a wide area to the south, squeeze into central Nebraska and then fan out to multiple destinations to the north, some going as far as Siberia.
It’s a predictable phenomenon of nature that Nebraskans have turned into a tourist destination.
Nature lovers from far and wide converge to get a look at the stately birds and listen to their unique song.
It’s when I hear them flying high over Hastings each year that I know spring is truly approaching — and that sometime soon I’ll head out to “look at the cranes”.
I’ve enjoyed the experience for decades, seemingly before it became such a tourist event.
I’d usually drive a few of the country roads and hope to see a group in a field nearby.
Looking from the car is the best. You step outside and they’ll head the other way.
Unless you join the tourist. That’s where I encountered the group described earlier.
We were at the Crane Trust Visitor Center, located just off the Alda exit of Interstate 80. We had all signed up for a sunset blind tour to get a closer look.
The Trust has multiple blinds along the river in an area tens-of-thousands of cranes usually come to at night for safety in the river.
They will take tour groups of 50 people to the blinds either at sunset to watch their arrival from feeding in the fields, or sunrise to watch them come to life and head out for a day of feeding.
I’ve done both.
After dragging my wife up at 4:30 a.m. to make a sunrise trip last year, I promised to take it easier on her this year — we went for sundown instead.
As the group silently took our spots in the blind nearly an hour before sunrise, the skies were filling with groups of the cranes heading in.
Before total darkness hit, the river channel was filled with countless cranes filling the air with their songs.
If you’ve ever driven past the cranes while traveling from one place to another and never stopped to enjoy the scene, I highly recommend it.
And if you want the close-up view, the blind tour is the way to go.
I’ve done both time frames with the tour groups and was lucky enough to have two other private sunrise visits while doing TV reporting.
Having seen both, I prefer the anticipation and stirring to life that the sunrise visit affords one, but either are worth the time.
There are actually two entities offering this experience.
There’s the Crane Trust, again close by at the Alda interchange. The other is the Rowe Sanctuary, just a few miles off of the Gibbon exit.
Both require reservations and there is a fee, but you’d better hurry.
I checked their web sites at midweek.
Crane Trust has a few days next week with time available and nothing in April that I could see. Rowe Sanctuary has some days available through April 9.
As you might guess, the sunset times fill up faster than sunrise.
So, the time is short for this year.
If you miss it, I’ll bet they’ll be back next year.