Jesus shared 13 parables that described the kingdom of God.
In these stories, Jesus isn’t talking about the afterlife, he is talking about the work that his followers are supposed to do here and now to make the world a better place.
These include five agricultural parables, two parables about feasts, and one parable about cooking.
All of these parables point us to a lived reality where we work together for justice, equality and love.
They paint a picture of a beloved community where all are welcome, where the hungry are fed, and where people learn, share and grow together into the “kingdom of God.”
As I go about my daily life, I try to keep an eye out for glimpses of the kingdom of God breaking in to our present reality.
This year, I have found an incredible example of that right here in our community.
My daughter is a seventh-grader at Hastings Middle School.
From the first day of school, she would come home with invitations to come participate in the Community Garden there.
The driving force behind the HMS Community Garden is one of the seventh grade science teachers, Jayson Stoddard.
He has recruited many other teachers and staff at the school who help out at the garden in big and small ways, so there is an ever rotating cast of educators who help in their free time.
There are always volunteer opportunities in the garden, and anyone from the community is welcome to dig their hands into the dirt and contribute.
The main event is “Community Garden Night” on Monday nights throughout the summer and fall.
I started attending this year and was blown away by what I experienced.
From retirees in their 80s to 3 year olds, and everyone in-between, the community comes out to work in the garden and share life together.
People roll up their sleeves and work side by side to cultivate the land.
In addition to rows and rows of vegetables, there are also plots of flowers which add color and beauty to the landscape.
You can show up and weed, dig potatoes, harvest the vegetables, or cut yourself a fresh bouquet of flowers.
Around 6 p.m. there is a meal that is cooked using the produce from the garden.
Like the loaves and fishes miracle in John 6, there is always enough to go around.
Stoddard invites the middle school students to help cook, and you can watch their self-esteem grow when they serve delicious food and get positive feedback.
The produce from the garden is available to anyone in the community.
This source of fresh produce, cultivated by the hands of so many volunteers is an incredible gift.
In addition to feeding the community, this community garden is a learning lab for the middle school students, not only in biology and agricultural sciences, but in learning the values of cooperation, collaboration and hard work.
The HMS garden is a place where all are welcome.
With each person contributing what they can, the impact is miraculously multiplied into a bountiful harvest, not just of produce, but of a transformed and transformational community.
The next time you are looking for glimpses of the kingdom of God on earth, I’d invite you to come join me at the HMS community garden.
If you’d like to learn more or start volunteering, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hmsgarden/
(The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett is the senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.)