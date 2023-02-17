I can recall when I first developed an opinion of texting.
I was at a baseball game and the woman sitting in front of me was glued to her cell phone — and missing a good game.
It was clear she was in an intense texting conversation with someone.
After seeing her trade a number of messages, I wanted tap her on the shoulder and ask, “Why don’t you just call them?”
I knew at the time that texting was beginning to be a primary form of communication, but I was yet to buy in.
That was many years ago. I’ve changed. I’m in. I’m a texter.
I have a different sound set up on my phone to signal the arrival of a text message.
When that special beep tolls, it gets my immediate attention.
Even when I was working and my phone was set-up for work e-mails, the sound of an arriving e-mail could get ignored for a while.
Text messages were looked at as soon as conveniently possible.
If for no other reason, it would keep beeping every couple of minutes until I opened the text.
And that’s OK, because I was getting used to the idea of text messages as a priority.
My wife and I communicate often by text message. I will reach out to friends often by text.
It’s easier than a phone call and, hopefully, less intrusive on their side. They can check my text and reply when they can versus the obligation we all feel to answer an incoming voice call (unless Caller ID clues us not to).
Maybe I prefer text messaging because I never have been much for talking on the phone.
Even when it was a work necessity, I would occasionally have to psyche myself up for a phone call. A text I can send off without a second thought.
I relate the conversation hesitancy in part to the days of my youth. Now and then I’d hear of people talking to their boyfriend or girlfriend for hours on end.
That wasn’t for me for a number of reasons.
Not the least of which was we were a one-phone household and it hung on the wall in the kitchen/dining room — the very hub of the house.
The cord connecting the handset to the phone wasn’t near long enough to find a quiet spot for those sweet phone calls.
Of course, another key factor was the general consistent lack of a girlfriend with any desire to talk to me — but that’s another sad topic for another day.
My wife is also a prolific texter, often engaging multiple friends and family in conversations at the same time.
Anyway, I’ve gotten quite comfortable with text messaging and welcome the beeping arrival of a new message.
Well, mostly.
Sharing our cell phone numbers with places we associate ourselves with seemed to be a good idea at the time, but now they are using it.
While my wife may be talking to people you want to hear from, I'm starting to hear increasingly from robots, I guess.
A look at my texting history is almost a sad sight.
In just the last few days, I’ve received text messages from my cell phone provider, my physical therapy office, my dentist, my insurance salesman, two doctor’s offices and the people that fertilize my lawn.
And one number that I can’t for the life of me remember who they are. I hope I made the appointment they were reminding me of.
I guess that’s the price we pay for a convenient form of communication.
I wouldn’t have wanted to answer live phone calls from each of them for the reasons they were reaching out.
But is it asking too much to hear from a human now and then?
When that special beep sounds, it’s like a trigger for a small shot of endorphins at the thought of someone wanting to hear from me.
Imagine the let down when it’s just to let me know I can upgrade my phone and get a senior citizen discount. Ouch.
Even if it’s the friend who has a “three text maximum” policy for a text conversation.
Maybe I’ll text him — right after I reply to my mechanic.