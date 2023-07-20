I still wonder what the people in the white lab coats are working on next.

It’s a question that came up now and then while I was working with a couple of different cellular phone companies.

New innovations — many of which we now take for granted — would be introduced and we would be amazed.

A phone that fits in your pocket. A phone that folds. Calls being delivered to you no matter where you are. Phones that send text messages. Phones that are computers. Wow!

We were always amazed and wondering, “What will they (the research lab people) come up with next?”

Of course, there would be ulterior motive to wanting to know what’s next.

One other thing cell phones did for some people in the industry from the very beginning – make them a bunch of money. (Notice I said SOME people, not everyone if you know what I mean.)

So, of course, you would like to know what the next best thing was going to be so you could theoretically get in on the ground floor and KA-CHING.

Judging by the fact that I’m not currently living on my own private beach in the Caribbean would indicate to you that I never was the person that figured it out and cashed in.

Heck, I figured old Orville Redenbacher would never have a chance selling nothing but popcorn.

Or, how about a store that just sells cookies? Not a chance, I would say.

Thank goodness for my sweet tooth someone else here in town thought otherwise.

But it still has be out there somewhere. Maybe I should ask that Al guy I’ve been hearing all about what he thinks.

What’s that you say? Al’s not a real person. It’s some Artificial Intelligence method? Who thought of that? I bet they were wearing a white lab coat.

Then again, maybe it doesn’t have to be something new. Maybe someone should have told you a few years ago to start selling pull behind trailers.

Have you noticed … they’re everywhere.

Maybe it’s the continuing rash of home repair work being done from last year’s storms.

Or maybe it’s because we are more mobile all the time. But everyone seems to have a trailer.

On my neighborhood walk the other day, it seemed like I saw a new one with every turn.

Contractors have portable shops.

Lawn mowing services (and there’s a bunch of them) have equipment in their trailers.

There are food wagons. Car and motorcycle transits. A flooring company says they’ll bring their showroom to you.

And some people don’t seem to have enough room in house-sized campers, they’re pulling trailers behind them.

Have fun passing them on a two-lane highway.

It used to be you would make sure to be friends with at least one or two people with a pickup so you had something to borrow when needed.

Trailers may be taking their place. Need help moving? Call someone with a trailer.

Soon we’ll see updated bumper stickers: “Yes, it’s my trailer. And no, I won’t help you move.”

People in the trailer business for years will point out this isn’t some new “lab coat” development, so keep your greedy hands off.

Good point.

But just in case the lab coats are working on a flying trailer to pull behind our soon to come out flying cars, I want in.

Postscript

Here’s a final side story from the previously discussed cell phone evolution era.

I clearly remember when I was interviewing for my first job in the business.

It was 1991 and people were being dazzled by the “bag phone” that could — well, it could make phone calls, that’s about it.

I told my perspective boss that I was interested, but also a little worried. “What do we do in three years or so when everyone that needs and/or can afford these phones has one?”

She assured me that hopefully they (there’s those lab coat people again) would come up with something new.

I think they did.

But just in case, maybe I’ll ask that 10-year-old kid coming down the street on his hover board to Google it for me on the smartphone he was looking at in his hand.