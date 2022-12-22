I’m not real sure what to ask you to start things off this week.
You know, the busiest — or I mean happiest — week of the year.
But just where are you right now? Should I ask are you ready for Christmas? Or should I ask did you have a nice Christmas?
With so much going on to get ready for the holidays, reading the newspaper might not be high on the list.
So, maybe you’re finally picking up today’s edition late Sunday night, maybe even Monday.
That’s the nice part for those of you still getting the print edition, it will be there when you get to it.
Christmas is always a busy time of the year — no real news flash there — but even the calendar is conspiring to confuse us all this year.
With Christmas falling on a Sunday, we have to be prepared for multiple celebrations.
Multiple celebrations are common enough anyway. That’s how you keep both sides of the family happy.
And get all the presents you can possibly get. For many, one side of the family hosts the traditional Christmas Day celebration.
The other side will get together however close to the actual day they can, usually the weekend before or after Christmas Day.
We’ve had a pretty good working rotation going for our families quite a while now.
At least then you have a little bit of recovery time between celebrations and family gatherings. (Not that any of us need to “recover” from family gatherings, do we?)
Years like this make it a little more complicated. The holiday is on the weekend.
So, do you still have celebrations on separate weekends, or do you go for back-to-back days, No recovery time allowed.
These are the dilemmas you’ve all faced as this holiday weekend approached.
The good news for the office-working types, of course, is the fact most will be closed on Monday, the 26th, to give you a holiday day off of work.
Just still be nice to all the retail people who not only will be working that day, but will be up to their elbows with the traditional return of unwanted or wrongly sized gifts.
Some still adhere to the separate but equal celebrations.
At least that’s what I’m assuming. While out and about last weekend we noticed a handful of places with a lot of cars in driveways or around houses.
We assumed those were family Christmas get-togethers for those families that wouldn’t be getting together on the actual day.
Plus, a number of larger than normal family groups at church gave off that same vib.
Other holiday “traditions” have also been observed a little before the actual day.
Like many, I observed the “changing of holiday travel plans due to this stupid Nebraska weather” tradition.
It canceled a trip into Omaha Thursday that has yet to be rescheduled. I’ll try to remember to tell when it is rescheduled so you’ll know when the next blizzard is coming.
The other activity of the week must be a holiday tradition as it was being observed by so many people.
We joined what looked like about half of the town at the grocery store.
Nothing like an approaching holiday and winter storm to send people to the store to get enough things to keep them stocked through Easter.
So, here we are. Presents are under the tree. Kitchens are stocked and ready for celebrations.
We’ve been warned for months it was coming and it sounds like most everyone is ready. It’s the grand finale of holidays for the year, and we definitely seem to save the best for last.
Many column writers use the holidays for deep thoughts and heavy reflections. I must not have gotten all zoned in on that tradition, though.
That’s why this is starting to look like random thoughts being tossed out with Christmas in mind.
Probably not a real surprise to most who read this regularly — you all know deep thoughts aren’t exactly my strong point.
All I know is that I hope everyone has the chance to celebrate in a way that makes you happy, brings you together with those important to you and truly makes you feel those magic words — Merry Christmas.