Earth Day on April 22 reminds us that our exquisitely balanced ecosystem is at risk from climate change.
In our quest since about 1900 for technology, comfort, convenience and novelty, it has been easy to ignore the consequences.
Scientists warn of an impending climate tipping point after which we’ll be helpless to stop the changes.
They will irreversibly worsen until most life dies from overwhelming heat and a methane atmosphere.
Think of a large barrel of water that you tip to pour a little out. The more you tip, the faster the flow until the barrel tips too far and crashes down.
That fast-approaching point is not quite here.
Governments, universities and businesses worldwide have creatively sought solutions, but not soon enough or cheap enough to be broadly useful and effective.
I’m convinced it’s up to us now.
Each of us, individually, starting today, must care enough to make such huge and extreme efforts to change and simplify our everyday lives that the combined impact, worldwide, is enough to stop further climate change, and someday even slow it.
Here’s a tiny sample of what I believe would help us survive:
1. Burn 50% less fossil fuel in cars, trucks, homes, businesses, farms.
2. Walk, and ride bicycles.
3. Use less electricity and do things by hand. No air conditioning.
4. Lower the birthrate by half.
I’ll keep this short, but think of ways to make climate change differences — and start doing them.
Cheryl Wray
Hastings