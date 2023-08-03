I’ve seen and heard a few things the last few days that would have shocked the younger me.
See what you think of these things that were unthinkable in “our day” (that is if “your day” was in 1970’s and beyond).
Something I heard: “Two (movie) tickets, two drinks and one popcorn — that will be $34.50?”
Yikes!
It was hard enough saying, “Hey dad, can I have five bucks to go to the movies?”
He would have laughed me out of the house if I asked for a couple of twenties.
Something I’m seeing: Shorts in church.
It’s something I still can’t quite get into myself, but I’m seeing more of it all the time. That’s OK, at least they’re there.
But I remember thinking I was being pretty radical wearing jeans to church when I was in college.
Unlike the movie money, dad wouldn’t have laughed me out of the house if I came out to go to church dressed in shorts. But he would have had something to say.
Something I read: Within the next generation, we should have a flying car available.
1970’s me would have said, “What, you don’t have flying cars yet in 2023?!”
I mean, come on, I watched "The Jetsons" when I was little. Everyone thought then flying cars were right around the corner.
Here it is a few decades (or more) later and I still can’t get my car off the ground.
I guess I shouldn’t do too much comparing of then to now.
I did some of that last week too, and I don’t want to make it a habit.
I’m sure there is a lot more that would have shocked me. Hopefully the surprises keep coming … but cheaper movie popcorn would be nice.
Typing flashbacks
For the rest of this space, how about just a couple of random thoughts?
I was walking around a thrift shop the other day and encountered a blast from the past. They had an electric typewriter (kids, ask your parents) exactly like the one I received as a high school graduation present.
It was a portable Smith Corona model.
I instantly had feelings of anxiety. Flashbacks to the late nights over some cheap table in an apartment or dorm room, with a paper due the next morning and my slow and inaccurate typing skills put making the deadline in doubt.
I wish I could have plugged it in just to hear that distinct sound of the keys hitting paper. I remember it like it was yesterday.
All that was missing from this one was a piece of paper taped inside the case saying whoever it was that was using it to please return it to me.
Not everyone had a typewriter, so this one was passed around the dorm floor like a baton in the 100-meter relay.
It was probably a good thing there wasn’t a price tag on it or my nostalgia would have led to bringing home a typewriter with no where to display it.
My desk is already mostly covered by the manual Royal typewriter I bought at an auction in an earlier wave of nostalgia.
I wonder if the Smith Corona is still at the store?
It starts when?
We’ve turned the calendar page to August, the ramification of which is more urgent that it used to be.
I’m always surprised when I hear that some kids (and teachers) are within a week of school starting up again. It used to be August 1st meant you still had the better part of a month for school to start.
I blame it on a three-headed monster: Air conditioning (no need to wait for cooler temps in the rooms), more days off during the school year, and less attachment to the ag sector for kids.
No need for keeping them on the farm as long as possible before sending them back to school.
One thing friends of mine would have liked about the earlier start in the old days. School seems to be starting the same time as football practice.
How would they have fit in that week of three-a-day practices if so much time had to be spent in the classroom?