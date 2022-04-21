Well, the decorations are put away and it just doesn’t seem like the holiday season should over already.
No, this isn’t a rerun of a column from just after Christmas. I’m talking about Easter and all of its decorations and finery.
What do you mean you don’t decorate for Easter? Doesn’t everyone?
We have a handful of Easter decorations that my wife scattered throughout the house over the last couple of weeks or so.
Truth be told, though; they probably would have stayed in their boxes in the storage room if not for the fact we were hosting company for Easter.
Once our son and daughter-in-law said they would be visiting for their long weekend, that opened the floodgates.
Other extended family members were invited. (Once they read my ham-themed column from last week, how could they resist?)
So, we had a nice houseful of family for the Easter holiday, and they were able to see and enjoy the Easter decorations.
Actually, to me it sometimes seems strange to refer to Easter as a holiday.
It seems like it has just been in the relatively recent past that it has become more than just a religious observation.
Oh, sure, we’ve had the Easter bunny and his/her ritual of leaving candy-filled eggs, but the Christian observance of the Resurrection is still at the core of Easter Sunday.
Maybe it’s the fact that it is always on a Sunday that makes it seem less of a holiday, too. It’s a day of rest to begin with … well, theoretically anyway.
But lately, more and more offices and businesses have snuck in an extra day or two off.
The stock markets take Friday off.
Schools all seem to have a break, but some have to label it something other than “Easter break” to keep that whole separation of church and state thing going.
I’m good with calling it a holiday, but I don’t think it’s going to break into the upper tier of recognized days off from work for a while yet.
Maybe it needs more decorations.
Our decorations consist mainly of a couple of clever ways to display decorated eggs, mostly of the plastic variety.
There are a few Easter bunnies mixed in along the way too to give it the festive atmosphere.
But let’s face it, when it comes to public displays of decorations, Easter falls well behind the big two — Christmas and Halloween.
And even has a way to go to try to catch up with the Fourth of July and Valentine’s Day.
I did notice one house in town that had what I guess we could call Easter lights hanging along the roof of the house.
The lights were obviously the pastel type colors that we relate to Easter time. So that’s a start.
One house down, only about 10,000 or so more to go.
I was a little surprised to see my wife taking down our Easter decorations Tuesday.
Monday, of course, was a recovery day from having company. But then Tuesday, the decorations came down.
Christmas decorations go up earlier and stay up later around the one-day celebration, but she was ready to file away the Easter decorations right away.
Some people keep Christmas decorations around until “Little Christmas”, or the Epiphany.
But that’s right around the end of the 12 Days of Christmas, as made famous by everyone’s favorite song.
If you keep up the religious theme of Easter, the Resurrection isn’t for another 40 days, Pentecost is 50 days after Easter. Both those days seem way too long for keeping up the Easter decorations.
But that left us wondering: What’s next? When is the next holiday primed for putting up the decorations?
Arbor Day is a week from today, but we don’t have any decorations for that.
I suppose we could put up a Christmas tree without the ornaments. But it seems odd to put up a fake tree to commemorate a day meant for planting live ones.
Memorial Day, maybe.
But most decorations go up at cemeteries then. I guess the aforementioned Fourth of July will be it.
We may just have to put up some generic door hanger decoration until then.
After all, it’s spring.