I’d like to show you pictures from my last trip. But I don’t have them back yet.
Wait a minute: “Don’t have them back yet”?
That's a phrase I’d bet you haven’t heard for a while.
It’s not that I’ve loaned my phone to someone — and thus, lost the ability to show you the pictures recently taken with the encased camera since they haven’t given it back yet.
No, the pictures haven’t returned from the processing plant.
That’s right, I went old school while trying to capture the beauty of fall colors in New England. I used film.
The reasons for the throwback photo safari are born from both nostalgia and procrastination.
First, the procrastination.
I’ve told myself even prior to retiring a little over a year ago that I may use my newfound time and freedom to develop photography as a hobby.
To do so, I would splurge a little and buy a nice, modern digital camera with great lenses and all the bells and whistles.
Well, despite a little bit of shopping around, and bothering anyone I see with a nice camera to ask them what they are using, the purchase hasn’t been made.
So, I guess I am a bit of a procrastinator.
Enter the nostalgia.
Tucked away in a closet for many years has been one of the first splurge-type purchases I made after getting a little established out of college — a 35-mm film camera.
As I recall, I bought it as a birthday present to myself in 1980.
So, of course, it’s a film camera. They didn’t make anything else at the time.
It served me well and I enjoyed taking many photos through the years.
Back then, you took the roll of film into a store to be shipped in for processing and printing — unless you could find the occasional film-processing store that did the work on the premises.
Just the same, it was a time-consuming process.
With film, you didn’t have that instant satisfaction of knowing what your picture looked like by looking at the back of the camera, or eventually, your phone.
Instant retakes due to someone having their eyes closed weren’t possible.
What you did have was the excitement of returning to pick up pictures from film left behind days prior.
Sometimes, since you wouldn’t take a roll of film in to be developed until all available shots were taken, you could be seeing pictures taken months prior.
It was an instant trip down memory lane. I would rarely leave the parking lot of the store that developed my pictures without first giving them a quick look-see.
That’s where I am now … waiting for my pictures.
It now takes as much as a month or more for the film to be shipped away, processed, printed and returned.
When I was taking a photography class in college, I could dash into the darkroom, develop my film, print the photos and carry them dripping wet into the classroom on the day they were due to be handed in even though I had known the assignment for at least a week (see the above reference to being a procrastinator).
It was fun to pull out the old camera and actually feel a little like a real photographer.
F-stops (for lighting levels) had to adjusted, the image focused, shutter speed adjusted — all before “point and click."
The sound of the shutter “click” and the film advancing as you flipped a level fed those feelings of nostalgia.
I even had two different lenses to use, the standard one that came with the camera and a zoom that I added later.
Wanting to change the prospective of the photo would involved a little more than squeezing my two fingers together on the face of my cell phone.
This time it was change the lens, check the settings, zoom into the desired framing and only then pushing the shutter.
Don’t get me wrong.
I’m a fan of the digital age and the instant gratification it can provide — even if we rarely have an actual print.
I might go old-school with the film camera again.
But, my next birthday present to myself will probably be a quality digital camera.