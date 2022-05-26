Are you ready? It’s just around the corner.
Things are shaping up again for at least a minor case of seasonal confusion.
The Memorial Day weekend is upon us and it’s a safe bet that a number of times in the next few days you’ll hear it referred to as the “unofficial start to summer."
Summer already? I don’t feel like we’ve had much of a spring.
But it is the first of three starts to summer that are coming right up.
First, it’s this weekend. Then June 1 we’ll hear declarations of the start of meteorologic summer.
We’ve discussed that here before — it’s when meteorologist opt to round up the start of a new season to the first of the month where it actually occurs.
And then, third, it’s the real start of summer, which is still a few weeks away.
But we’re not going to be all nit-picky here. Bring on summer.
Many of you have probably spent part of this week getting the camper ready. Maybe it will be the first outing of the “season" or maybe you’ve been out a time or two already.
A drive past Mormon Island last weekend saw quite a few campers already claiming their spots.
You may have questioned things a little bit if you were doing your preparations in the early part of the week.
Jeans and hoodies were the wardrobe of choice, not the short and sandals you expect to pack when heading out in the camper.
Of course, a check of the forecast shows no need to panic. This weekend will have that summer-like feel for you.
Just a little more seasonal confusion to keep you on your toes.
School calendars have led to a little bit of the seasonal confusion disorder.
Hastings area schools got a head start over many of the others. They have been out since the middle part of last week.
I always associate the last couple of days before Memorial Day weekend as the time for school to end for the summer.
Hastings kids have been in summer mode for 10 days now. Other districts are just catching up.
There were a lot of social media references this week to everyone’s last day of school.
Better out early than out late, though.
I seem to recall a time in the past where some school kids actually had to come back for the final days of classes after the Memorial Day holiday.
Thank goodness that has been straightened out.
I don’t mind the multiple starts to summer, but three of them within just about as many days would be too much to handle.
With the unofficial start of summer this weekend, I’m going to have to change my mindset in at least one area.
One of my goals around the house is to clean up and straighten up our garage from end to end.
It’s mainly due to a small closest in the garage that is getting increasingly cluttered.
It needs to be taken care of, but I’m sure that means some of the stuff in there — rather than being disposed of — will simply be relocated to other areas of the garage. T
hat will necessitate cleaning up other areas to make room for displaced clutter.
It remains to be seen if anything will be actually removed from the garage.
For the next few months, I’m sure I’ll be spending extra time trying to remember where I moved something that I suddenly need.
I just hope I don’t get silly enough to put it in the attic. I’d rather minimize the trips up and down that ladder.
But back to the change of mindset.
All along, I was calling it my “spring cleaning” of the garage. I even had good intentions heading into this week to get it done, but an unforeseen change of plans prevented that.
So, now, am I going to be doing “summer cleaning” of the garage?
That doesn’t have near the romantic appeal and spin to an otherwise dreaded activity.
Maybe I’ll just declare it my meteorological cleaning.
Then I can just pick any date I want.
Afte rall, if it gets really summer like, you’ll find me out on the deck.
Happy Memorial Day!