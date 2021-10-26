Before the 2020 general election, I interviewed Dianne Bystrom, who was then co-president of the Nebraska League of Women Voters, about the League’s voter resource website vote411.org.
At the end of the interview, Dianne asked me to join a League initiative that would focus on promoting journalism and the First Amendment as well as fighting misinformation.
No one knew at the time exactly what form that would take.
After a year of preparation, that initiative has come to fruition.
Our LWVNE’s Defending Journalism and the First Amendment Action Team is presenting a pair of webinars on Zoom.
The first webinar, “Media Literacy in an Age of Disinformation,” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. The webinar will focus on how to determine if news is credible, how to improve the relationship between the media and the public, and the importance of the First Amendment.
The second webinar, “On the Beat: Reflections from Journalists on Their Profession,” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. It will feature journalists with ties to Nebraska working at national and state media outlets. They will talk about their careers and important issues in the profession.
Both webinars are free and open to the public, with efforts underway to reach high school and college students interested in learning more about these topics. Registration for the webinars is available at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIrceGvrzwjHd0SybM4d8Apoqmmp49bgMUm .
A webinar registration link is also available in the fall voter on the Nebraska League website at lwvnebraska.org.
Dianne will moderate both webinars.
I will be representing the Tribune during the Nov. 11 webinar.
These webinars have their roots in the Nebraska League’s 2019 annual meeting in April when Dianne was elected co-president.
The suggestion came out that the league should have a committee looking at misinformation and attacks on the media called “defending journalism and the First Amendment.”
At the time, the Nebraska League focused on Bolstering Vote411 as well as celebrating 100 years of the 19th amendment.
Defending journalism and the First Amendment was reintroduced at the 2020 annual meeting. Those meetings picked up toward the end of 2020.
Those meetings quickly evolved into realizing webinars are the best way to do it.
Voter education has been a main tenant of the League of Women Voters since the organization was founded in 1920.
“We’re all about education, usually voting rights and voter registration but also about important issues,” Dianne said. “We felt this was an important issue.”
National League of Women Voters had an anti-misinformation, disinformation national campaign before the 2020 election.
“We weren’t more about calling out misinformation, disinformation we were more about a proactive campaign to talk about the security of mail-in ballots,” Dianne said. “We quickly, from that directive, came to the place where we are now with I think two really great webinars that we are going to put together. We’ll be virtual. I think we’ve got a great group of panelists for both.”
Panelists for the Nov. 4 webinar include Tobin Beck, an assistant professor of
journalism and political science at Concordia University with more than 30 years of experience in journalism, including United Press International; Peggy Rupprecht, an associate professor of computer science, design and journalism at Creighton University, where she teaches classes on media and digital literacy; Ryan Teten, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, who studies the impact of social media on information consumption; and Mason Walker, a research analyst focusing on journalism and media at the Pew Research Center.
I will be joined on Nov. 11 by Sharon Chen, an anchor for WOWT in Omaha with television broadcast experience in Scottsbluff and Lincoln, Colorado, Hawaii and
San Diego; Dee Ann Divis, who reports for Al Jazeera on commercial space, NASA, robotics and emerging technology sectors; Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first independent nonprofit newsroom focused on investigative journalism and feature stories.
Dianne, who lives in Plattsmouth, moved to Nebraska in 2018 after retiring from Iowa State University, where she directed the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics. Catt was the U.S. founder of the League of Women Voters.
She got her start in newspapers, as the editor of the West Point News and then she joined the North Platte Telegraph as a reporter.
She went from being a reporter to being someone who is interviewed about women in politics.
“I have always had an admiration for the media and working journalists,” she said.
I invite Tribune readers to register for both webinars and learn more about media literacy and the journalism profession.
Tony Herrman is the Tribune's City and County Government Reporter and part of the Nebraska League of Women Voters Defending Journalism and the First Amendment Action Team.