I should have been writing this a little sooner. A little earlier in the evening, that is. But some distractions just can’t be ignored.
Just before heading back to the computer, I decided to go outside and run a little water on a dry spot in the yard— a popular pastime around town it seems right now.
That led to the realization that it was way too nice outside to come right back in.
After a long run of what seemed to be hot, miserable days that carried right into the evening hours, this particular Wednesday was a pleasant break.
Clear skies, moderate temperature, no wind. It couldn’t be ignored.
It was a “sit on the deck and read a chapter or two from the book I just started” night.
And so I did, right up until it was too dark to read.
And just a few more minutes of sitting there enjoying day turning into night.
Here we were, just past the halfway point of August and it couldn’t have been a better time to be outside.
But, eventually, reality set in and I headed to the computer desk so I could muse these thoughts your way.
It made me wonder about kids who might be facing the same dilemma, knowing they had to forego all other activities at the time to find the computer and start/finish homework that faced deadlines at school the next day.
They would be in one of two scenarios: Like me, having enjoyed some outside time, running a little behind schedule, rubbing sleep out of their eyes and forging on.
Or, unlike me, they skipped the natural beauty of the setting sun and got their homework done in a timely manner (yeah, right).
As I contemplate the two scenarios, I do feel bad that they had to face the dilemma.
I still think mid-August seems a bit early to be starting — or in some cases finishing more than the first week — of school.
The memories are a little blurred, but I sure don’t think we started school this early on the calendar.
Could it even be that we may not have started until after Labor Day?
One possible reason: I didn’t attend one day of grade school or high school in a building that had air conditioning.
I also don’t recall any “early dismissals” due to the heat.
But you can be assured if we had started school on Aug. 10, let’s say, there would have been kids dropping like flies from the heat.
Or at least getting dramatic enough to look like they were. The battle for the row of desks nearest the open windows would be fierce.
I hear some of the reasoning for the seemingly earlier start times each year.
Some of them with a certain air of legitimacy, others likely made up and reported on Facebook and thus taken as gospel.
Maybe it’s because there are more days off during the school year that they have to start earlier to fit in the required number of teaching days.
Week long fall and spring breaks, teacher work days, built in breaks that just happen to coincide with the more popular state tournaments — there are lots of good reasons to take days off during the school year.
Thus, the early start. Works for me.
I was told recently another reason is to be able to end the first semester before Christmas break.
That way the students don’t go home for that sometimes nearly two-week break and then have to return to final exams.
All that Christmas and New Year’s revelry could push first semester knowledge out of their heads.
I like this one in hindsight.
Meaning, if someone were to dig back into my academic records and see my first semester grades, I could now blame them on the fact that the first semester straddled the Christmas break.
No way I could remember everything through all that down time.
College was the first instance of ending the semester before Christmas break for me. So, I guess I have to come up with a new excuse for the grades there.
At any rate, I’m done with my homework now. Think I go sit outside a little longer.