A picture, it is said, is worth a thousand words.
Over the last nearly 117 years, the Hastings Tribune has published thousands of photographic images to accompany millions of words chronicling the life and times of Adams County and the expansive coverage area we call Tribland.
While history never is far from mind in a part of the nation where family and community roots run so strong and deep in the fertile soil, our thoughts turn even more to days gone by as we celebrate the kind of milestone anniversaries we are encountering this year.
Adams County and the communities of Hastings and Kenesaw are among many counties and towns in this part of Nebraska and Kansas marking sesquicentennial anniversaries this year. Juniata celebrated a year ago.
For Adams County, the key date was Jan. 16 — marking the 150th return of the day when the newly elected first county commissioners met to organize the county government, dividing the jurisdiction into districts, creating road districts, and tending to other details.
(Adams County had been established in 1867, the year Nebraska became a state, but remained without its own government until residents of the sparsely populated region petitioned Acting Gov. William H. James, asking that the organizational process begin. Accordingly, the first commissioners were chosen for office at a special election conducted on Dec. 12, 1871. A total of 29 votes were cast.)
The organization of the county government coincided with construction of both the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad and the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad through the area. The first train on the new Burlington tracks pulled into the first county seat, Juniata, on June 8, 1872. The St. Joseph and Denver City line arrived in Adams County by the end of that year.
The newly organized county then welcomed additional settlers at a rapid pace. In 1872, for example, a total of 237 homestead claims were filed and 23 school districts were organized to serve the burgeoning population of children.
For Hastings, the sesquicentennial anniversary date arrives in October, 150 years after the town — then consisting of just a cluster of several buildings — was platted.
The St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad, now part of the Union Pacific, intersected the Burlington tracks at Hastings, setting the stage for the new town to become a regional transportation hub and center of commerce. The city officially was incorporated in 1874.
Kenesaw, too, had its beginnings in 1872, after homesteaders who had filed claims in 1871 sold them to the Burlington railroad. The community’s first permanent residents, Dr. and Mrs. A.D. Williams and their two children, reportedly spent their first three weeks living out of the box of their covered wagon and cooking under an open sky.
The county’s first newspaper, the Adams County Gazette, published its first edition in November 1871. Today, the fragile paper archives of the Gazette are housed at the Tribune, which began its run as a daily (six days per week) publication on Oct. 2, 1905.
To celebrate the county’s sesquicentennial, the Tribune is planning to publish a series of special photo pages over the next several months.
These pages, which will be supported by advertisers, are to carry historical photographs from the newspaper’s archives, portraying life and special events from Holstein to Hansen and from Prosser to Pauline. The first is page A4 in today’s edition.
We hope you will enjoy these glimpses back in time, and that they will spur memories across the generations.
Happy birthday, Adams County. Thanks for letting us serve you.
Note: Most information for this column is drawn from “Adams County: The Story 1872-1972,” by Dorothy Weyer Creigh.
