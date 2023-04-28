Have you ever wondered just why it is that you are the way you are? What kind of person are you, and why?
It can be a dangerous train of thought. It requires introspection. Some blunt honesty with yourself.
I think of myself as an easy-going person. I think I can get along with most anyone, and hopefully make them feel welcome around me.
I’ve belonged to different organizations and hope that I have made positive contributions.
I’m not terribly vindictive. Oh sure, there are people I think have “done me wrong” through the years, but I’m still cordial if I see them again.
As I think of these descriptions of myself, I can’t help but think they remind me of someone else, too.
It’s someone I’ve known a long time.
Maybe I should look closer at her to see why she was that way, and why I think it’s a little bit me, too.
She was a farm girl. It had to be a crowded home as she was the youngest of nine born to a hard-working couple.
All those siblings, even those quite a bit older, were surely an early influence on her.
She taught for a year at a one-room country school. Whew, that has to be where some of the patience comes from.
She married her soulmate at a young age and a strong sense of family loyalty was always there, as they had four kids of their own.
I’m trying to think how I can show her strong sense of family. Oh yeah, how about, in an era when women might not do so, she was a “door-to-door” encyclopedia sales person.
Why? Just so her kids would have World Books in their home.
It was her way of showing a hope and expectation that they would learn and succeed.
A school cook, librarian and office assistant add to the list. But that’s what she was, not who she was.
Tough but fair comes to mind. Her kids were given just enough rope to explore and become their own individuals.
But not too much that she couldn’t reel them in with a simple, “Is that such a good idea?”
A lifetime compressed in a couple sentences would say she played cards with her bridge club, took trips with her sisters, was a “right-hand man” to her husband who would not have reached the heights that he did were it not for her by his side.
She possessed an Irish wink of the eye, a disarming smile, a supportive word, and a sense of calm in a storm.
She could party with the “Friday nighters” and pray with the Catholic Daughters. She was quick with a camera and the creator of many “picture books.”
When her husband’s eye’s failed him, she was his vision.
When his health failed, she stayed by him.
When he was taken from her, she showed the resilience to live on her own as long as she could.
When her independence was taken from her, she smiled and let others care for her. A small repayment for the decades she cared for others.
If you talked to her, you knew she “was hanging in there.” That the “sun would come out in the morning.” And that she wanted to know what’s new in “your neck of the woods.”
That’s just a start in trying to capture her completely.
But maybe that’s why I think I’m kind of like her. She was my mom.
She was there for the very first moment of my life, and every one since.
I was privileged — and awed — to be there last week for the very last moment of her life.
I hope all the saints, angels and souls in heaven have the same level of patience as this woman.
When she got back together with her soulmate of 65 years, along with eight siblings — including those feisty sisters — and more friends and family to count, well, surely there were lots of laughs, music, maybe even a few people keeping time to the music by pounding broom handles into empty dresser drawers (it’s hard to explain).
I guess it’s simple enough just to say there’s going to be heavenly noise. And a quiet order for a “CC sweet.”
You’ve earned it mom.
Goodbye.
We’ll miss you forever.