I’ve spent much time with Sherry Jones, District 6 Nebraska State Board of Education candidate.
Sherry is the best candidate to serve on the board, with many good qualities.
I’ve spent much time with Sherry Jones, District 6 Nebraska State Board of Education candidate.
Sherry is the best candidate to serve on the board, with many good qualities.
Sherry, a 35-year educator, spent her career teaching and counseling children, continuing to educate all ages.
She genuinely supports teachers; knows they’re not instigators of this agenda that’s coming from the national level that is harmful to children and the family unit.
Teachers are caught in the middle.
They must participate in meeting their family’s needs yet national entities, on down to local boards say, “These are the standards you must meet in order to get funding and keep your jobs.”
Sherry isn’t accusing teachers of being groomers. Most teachers don't want to teach comprehensive sex education because it causes confusion, harming developing brains.
They shouldn’t be forced to teach biologically incorrect content or face retribution for refusing. They want to teach the three R’s.
Sherry visits with teachers asking their needs, their thoughts, and how she can help.
Sherry has listened to me as I’ve shared my family’s experiences and my teaching as a para.
Sherry listens thoughtfully to conversations; I know by her facial expression she is focused, processing, and responds with discerning wisdom.
Sherry is accountable for her actions and her words. She researches to understand an issue to make sure it is the right thing to support or not support.
Sherry’s a kind, heart-of-gold person, seeking truth, always with integrity.
Kathy Adams
Kearney