Having passed my 95th birthday, I’ve entered the phase where we spend a lot of time looking back and contrasting the old days with the current happenings.
I am currently intrigued by the fact that armed forces personnel have the right to refuse vaccinations.
I joined the Navy during Work War II when I was 17 years old.
Being still a callow youth, I quickly learned the Navy way of doing things. I was taught that the only possible answer when spoken to was yes sir!
When the Navy said bare your arm we have a new vaccination for you, I never saw any one say no sir I don’t believe in that stuff.
The Navy had vaccines for every part of the world, so we took a lot of vaccinations.
During my working career as an exploration geologist, I spent time in many countries where they had many different diseases, most of which I was vaccinated for.
I am current on my COVID shots and booster. I take my flu shot every year.
I think I have made it to my 95th by avoiding easily preventable diseases.
When I served in the Navy it was understood that you gave up some of your personal rights and obeyed your commanding officers.
This seems to have changed over the years. If you do not have a valid medical reason to not be vaccinated, and are making a career in the military it seems to me you need to make a different career choice.
Vaccinations are not just individual protection but group protection.