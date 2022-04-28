Last Saturday as I walked around Heartwell Park only pets could use the area for a restroom.
With the port-a-potty on its side, the historic WPA building gone and the new one not yet built, I to wait until I got home.
Why couldn’t the new building have been completed before the old one was taken down?
It’s not the like the new one is going to be built in the same place. Again, it looks like the cart was before the horse.
Maybe Heartwell Park isn’t the place for this year’s picnic.
Chuck Holmberg
Hastings