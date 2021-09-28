Having family in Hastings, Grand Island and many other Nebraska towns, I read the article "Nebraska health experts decry state's lackluster vaccination rate" in the Sept. 25 Hastings Tribune.
I do not wish to dictate a certain answer.
For the record, I got vaccinated when there was no incentives. I am in a compromised-health category.
Back in January, it was a relief (for me) just to receive the shots.
I realize that other shots such as measles, mumps, others, etc, are required by schools as a matter of public health policy. Those past vaccines had time to be tested.
Yet this is a fast-spreading pandemic emergency. The shots seem effective; however, the duration is unknown.
It's also unclear about boosters. I just wish that people wouldn't fight over the word "mandate."
I also wish that people would see their fellow neighbor, family member or co-worker's viewpoint with civility.
If this weren't politicized by "rewards" versus "sanctions," perhaps all citizens could do what they felt was right for the community and as right for them as individuals, instead of cajoled or feeling hemmed in.
Perhaps the only barometer is how many people who are stricken recover with lighter cases or less complications.
The debate will undoubtedly rage on. I can see both sides.
I pray for everyone on all sides of this complex decision.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas