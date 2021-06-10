The article on Page B5 with the headline “Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunthing” in the June 8 Hastings Tribune certainly dredged up old memories.
I was of grade school age in the 1940s and my mother feared polio greatly!
She wouldn’t let my brother and I go swim in the Libs Park pool because we could get polio there.
A boy on the end of our block got polio and was paralyzed from the waist down.
Two friends and I would go to the movies on Saturday at the Strand Theater, then walk down to where their dad worked in an ice cream plant on the northwest corner of Burlington Avenue and South Street and get a free ice cream bar.
When we left there we would pass the fire station on the east side of Burlington between First and Second streets and stare at the iron lung sitting by the north wall and hope we never needed it.
When my sons, my wife and I received the polio vaccine in the 1960s, I was greatly relieved.
Those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19 endanger themselves and the rest of us.
The sooner we are all vaccinated and achieve herd immunity the better.
Dick Kleiber
Hastings