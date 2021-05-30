Andrew McCarty and I don't agree, but as Thomas Jefferson said "difference of opinion leads to inquiry and inquiry to the truth."
McCarty reviewed the vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS) data page.
He managed to look past the nearly 4,000 deaths, the strokes, the heart attacks, the blood clots, the miscarriages, the anaphylactic shock, extreme low platelet counts, etc., and focused on one thing — the disclaimer. Wow.
That in itself is telling. Where is the empathy?
McCarty uses the legal statement an entity puts out to protect themselves to disregard and undermine the report as if people just made this stuff up.
If you had no adverse reaction to a vaccine would you bother going through the paperwork and make something up just for the fun of it?
Of course not.
You know you won't even fill out the post office survey for a chance to win a prize.
On the other hand, if you had a serious life-changing side effect, or death in your family, you would for sure want to warn others of the danger.
Yes, VAERS is open for anyone to report to, but the website still claims to be "good at detecting unusual or unexpected patterns that may indicate safety problems that need a closer look."
So, why aren't we taking a closer look?
Some drugs have been shut down with only 15 deaths associated. That must not be the politically correct thing to do.
This is also the second article where McCarty uses the term "medical professional" like a sledgehammer as if to cancel out other facts and opinions.
Don't get me wrong. I have family members in the medical profession and a list of my favorite trusted healthcare providers that have taken care of my medical issues.
But, medical professionals make mistakes. Lots of them.
John Hopkins estimates that medical errors cause more than 250,000 deaths in the U.S. annually (the third leading cause of death is medical error).
To put that in perspective, you are 19 times more likely to die from medical error than from gun violence.
So, just because someone is a "medical professional" doesn't necessarily make them right.
McCarty has doubled down on "safe and highly effective due to current data and evidence," which I say is highly political and unprovable.
Let's talk about kids.
Kids have a 99.997% survival rate.
For ease of conversation, let's round that up 3 one thousandths of a percent and call it what it is, a 100% survival rate.
So you are not giving this to kids to save their life, yet some would inject kids and put them at risk for serious side effects. Why?
I am going to double down and say again vaccines are a personal choice.
Take it if you decide to. Don't take it because you feel politically pressured (vaccine passport, for instance) and don't take it because some random "medical professional" tells you to.
Dave Roth
Hastings