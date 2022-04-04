Thank you to Coach Ron Brown for his courage to speak the truth about the state of the declining culture in the United States.
We are like the defensive end who had the rare chance to pick up a loose ball and run, but we are running in the wrong direction.
As teammates, it is our job to get our ball runners heading in the right direction, which is in the direction of making it into heaven.
Coach Brown described it as us being the mail carriers of God’s word, which is the truth and the game plan for running in the right direction.
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the ultimate hero, giving his life for us on the cross to save us from our sins, and opened up the gates of heaven to all of us.
But much of the time, being the mail carriers of this truth is not accepted by all.
We will be hated and persecuted, just as Jesus was. But we must tell the truth of the balls and strikes coming over the plate all the time, not in wishy-washy gray calls.
Coach Brown also had the courage to share with those who listened to his biblical talk of heroes about his own start in life, with his mother in a very difficult situation.
He even witnessed to life at the Unicameral a few weeks ago, and spoke publicly in a committee hearing. He is a hero in our time.
Now we are being called to be heroes and to defend the lives of all our unborn children in Nebraska with the passing of LB 933, the Human Life Protection Act.
If Roe v. Wade is reversed this summer in the Supreme Court, all unborn children from conception on will be safe from abortion in Nebraska.
Our job as letter carriers of the truth of the sanctity of human life is to pray for all the senators in the Unicameral this week, that they stand up with courage and vote to pass LB 933 in the first round of debate and on to its ultimate passage.
‘It is then that Nebraska players will truly be running in the right direction.
Connie Consbruck
Hastings