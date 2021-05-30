Please allow me to share some different perspectives on the need to preserve our 16th Street overpass.
I have practiced medicine at Hastings Medical Park for 41 years.
The old overpass has been a vital link to the hospital for the 18 doctors and three dentists who work at the Medical Park on North Kansas Avenue.
It has been the preferred route to the hospital by doctors who have needed to urgently reach the hospital from their offices in our building.
It was always the shortest, quickest and most direct route to Mary Lanning.
Avoiding five or six stoplights, and avoiding cars and children at Longfellow school makes a significant difference in travel time.
But now, if there is anything blocking traffic on U.S. Highway 281, the Medical Park doctors have no good alternate route at all.
The old viaduct has also been preferred by many of the patients who come to the Medical Park, because it avoids the heavier traffic and stoplights on Highway 281.
Therefore, I reiterate that the old overpass is still a valuable asset to our community that should be repaired and maintained, not destroyed.
As long as the old overpass still stands, it can be repaired.
Ohlsson Engineering gave a very detailed evaluation of repairs that could be done for $3.1 million dollars to give the old overpass a 30-year life extension.
They also mentioned as other options to demolish for possibly $2 million, or rebuild for upwards of $17 million.
Almost immediately, the overpass was closed, and there has been a steady effort by the city to get rid of it.
It is my opinion that the viaduct is in better condition than we are led to believe.
It is also my belief that the original Ohlsson report was more valid and more credible than the second ESI opinion, and was also done by a more capable bridge engineer.
I walked the length of the old viaduct last month, and was amazed at the roadbed which is still in almost perfect condition — hardly any cracks, no potholes and remarkably smooth.
The pavement is in better shape than on the new overpass, or on the streets in my neighborhood or on North Kansas around my office.
The old overpass does not need demolition or a total rebuild, which would now exceed $20 million.
It needs the $3 million in repairs originally prescribed.
Three or four pillars have some veneer cracked but are otherwise sturdy. They can be reinforced for similar or less expense than demolition will cost.
Repair would not disrupt railroad traffic (very expensive fees), but demolition would incur large railroad fees.
The ballot issue was cleverly worded.
If you voted For Rebuild at $12.5 million, the fine print stated that first it might need to be demolished, then rebuilt.
If you voted Against Rebuild (because repair would be adequate and more cost-effective), the response was still to demolish.
Either way we voted, it was going to be torn down. And then maybe rebuilt.
We needed the third option on the ballot: To repair for approximately $3 million.
I believe that option would have won hands-down, and still would if we are given another chance to vote that specific question.
Petitions are circulating to give us that chance to vote to repair, and preserve a key connection for doctors to the hospital, and for citizens to north Hastings businesses.
Contact Alton Jackson, Dallas Bramble or Val Kershner to sign.
Richard French
Hastings